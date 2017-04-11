Advantech to Exhibit at Prestigious National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show

Advantech Experts on Hand to Showcase Company's Innovative Suite of Video, Networking and Communications Technologies

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Advantech, a global industry leader in developing and delivering to market the most advanced automation computing products, systems, services and solutions, is excited to announce that company leadership will attend and exhibit at the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV., April 24 to April 27, 2017. The media, entertainment and technology industries intersect at this premier worldwide forum for professionals across the digital ecosystem -- offering a platform for them to meet, dialogue and explore the vast array of content, products and services transforming the business, social and cultural landscape.

During the conference, Advantech specialists will be available at booth #SU-11710 to demonstrate the company's comprehensive video offerings including: modules, adapters, servers, accelerators and infrastructure designs.

"The video and digital universe is expanding exponentially and we are delighted to engage with NAB stakeholders to discuss and experience the most dynamic and game-changing technologies," said Ween Niu, general manager, Advantech. "Our talented team members will be ready to highlight Advantech's state-of-the-art achievements in video and digital."

The more than 100,000 patrons expected to attend the convention will witness first-hand, Advantech's creative and groundbreaking collection of VEGA video solutions including:

Vega-2000 Series : Small and portable real-time UHD/HD encoder and streaming modules.

: Small and portable real-time UHD/HD encoder and streaming modules. VEGA-3300 Series : The new VEGA-3304 is one of the world's first real-time 8K encoder accelerator cards that enables 8K HEVC encoding in 1RU.

: The new VEGA-3304 is one of the world's first real-time 8K encoder accelerator cards that enables 8K HEVC encoding in 1RU. VEGA-3000 : IP media interface adapters which provide the ideal solution for system integrators to implement versatile video over IP functions in a variety of applications including cloud video acquisition, video over IP bridge and networked broadcast studio installations.

: IP media interface adapters which provide the ideal solution for system integrators to implement versatile video over IP functions in a variety of applications including cloud video acquisition, video over IP bridge and networked broadcast studio installations. VEGA-6000 : All-in-one compact video platforms with real-time UHD/HD encoder and decoder appliances.

: All-in-one compact video platforms with real-time UHD/HD encoder and decoder appliances. VEGA-7000: Highly-scalable and flexible video server platform for enabling multi-channel ultra-HD, Full-HD and mobile video acquisition, processing, recording and streaming.

NAB guests will also be introduced to VEGA video software and workflow platforms, as well as the company's VEGA: configuration, storage, deployment, interfacing and processing portfolio.

"The VEGA product line is a disruptive force in the video and digital space, and we are thrilled to present our capabilities to the NAB audience," said Niu.

To learn more about VEGA, please visit: https://goo.gl/Al1Bs9. If you wish to attend the exhibition, Advantech is offering free guest passes. Please use the code: LV4727.

Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with an Advantech representative, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or leslie@beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.