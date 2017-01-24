Advantel Networks Receives Avaya "Partner in Customer Excellence" Designation

Advantel recognized for exceptional customer service

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Advantel Networks, a premier technology provider, and Avaya Diamond level partner, announced today it has been recognized by Avaya as a "Partner in Customer Excellence." This designation identifies and rewards best-of-breed channel partners who achieve exceptional scores in their customer satisfaction surveys. Partners who have received this honor are also highlighted in Avaya's Partner Locator for their exemplary efforts in delivering superior customer service.

Advantel currently holds this designation for all of its regional offices along the West Coast, and the only Diamond level partner in all major markets in the state of California to carry this distinction.

"Advantel Networks continues to excel in their commitment and execution of delivering world-class Avaya solutions," said Jonathan Buckle, US West Area Channel Leader at Avaya. "Their attainment of the Partner in Customer Excellence designation is an important milestone that showcases their mutual commitment to Avaya and the customers we both serve; we congratulate Advantel for their continued and outstanding partner performance."

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Avaya for our commitment in supporting our customers," said Nelson Martinez, Vice President of Operations at Advantel Networks. "Providing superior customer service remains at the heart of how we do business, and our team is dedicated to addressing the critical business needs of our customers with world-class engagement and collaboration tools only Avaya can deliver."

About Advantel Networks

Advantel™ Networks is a premier technology provider that designs, implements and maintains powerful converged communication and data network solutions to businesses worldwide. For over 30 years, Advantel Networks has focused on reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying IT administration for SMB to Fortune 100 enterprises. Our company delivers critical business solutions and services, such as Security, Data Centers, Storage and Virtualization, Unified Communications, Contact Centers, Cloud, and Integrated and Managed Services. Advantel was recently named to The Channel Company's CRN Solution Provider 500 list, underscoring its value in the IT landscape. For more information, visit advantel.com.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.