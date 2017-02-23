Advantel Networks Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Advantel Networks, a premier technology provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Advantel Networks to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

"We are honored to be recognized on the 2017 CRN MSP Elite 150 list," said Nelson Martinez, Vice President of Operations at Advantel Networks. "Today's businesses are increasingly turning more to managed services solutions to manage the complexities of integrating technologies across multiple platforms. Advantel is committed to providing our customers with world-class services that drive top-line revenue and deliver their businesses with the tools they need to excel in a rapidly changing and complex IT environment."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Advantel Networks

Advantel™ Networks is a premier technology provider that designs, implements and maintains powerful converged communication and data network solutions to businesses worldwide. For over 30 years, Advantel Networks has focused on reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying IT administration for SMB to Fortune 100 enterprises. Our company delivers critical business solutions and services, such as Security, Data Centers, Storage and Virtualization, Unified Communications, Contact Centers, Cloud, and Integrated and Managed Services. Advantel was recently named to The Channel Company's CRN Solution Provider 500 list, underscoring its value in the IT landscape. For more information, visit advantel.com.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.