Advantest Opens Registration for VOICE 2017 Developer Conference

VOICE Enters its Second Decade with a U.S. Event in Palm Springs for the First Time and a Return to China

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation ( TSE : 6857) has opened registration to attend its VOICE 2017 Developer Conference being held in Palm Springs, California, on May 16-17 and Shanghai, China on May 26. Both conferences will feature the theme "Measure the Connected World and Everything in It" as VOICE kicks off its second decade.

VOICE 2017 will offer attendees comprehensive learning and networking opportunities, including technical presentations focused on eight topic areas, partners' expositions and social gatherings. In addition, the VOICE Technology Kiosk Showcase will expand in 2017 to include more interactive discussion sessions in both locations. The VOICE 2017 general session in Palm Springs will also feature a keynote on Cyber Security, by former FBI special agent Chris Tarbell, one of the most successful cyber security law enforcement officials of all time. More program information is available on the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com.

"Over the last decade, VOICE has seen exceptional year-over-year growth in size and quality, and has become one of the most highly regarded technical conferences for semiconductor testing," said Angie Lemon, technical chairman of the VOICE 2017 Developer Conference and principal test engineer at NXP. "VOICE provides a tremendous opportunity for Advantest's global developers, users, and third parties to network and share their best practices and new innovations. Attendees will gain knowledge and insight into Advantest's newest user applications, tester software features, test equipment, and handlers. The 2017 technical program is shaping up to be better than ever as the VOICE 2017 Call for Papers has shattered all previous records in abstract submissions. Be sure to join us as we kick off the next decade of VOICE!"

Attending VOICE 2017

Online registration is now open at https://voice.advantest.com/register. The 20-percent early bird registration discount for the Palm Springs event ends March 10. Group discounts are also available; email mktgcomms@advantest.com for details. Those interested in attending the VOICE China event should email mktgcomms@advantest.com for more information. The presentations in China will be in Mandarin Chinese.

Registered VOICE 2017 attendees are encouraged to make their hotel reservations early. The deadline for the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Palm Springs is April 14, 2017. Additional hotel information for both venues is available on the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/hotel-reservations.

Sponsoring VOICE 2017

For companies interested in supporting VOICE 2017, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for both locations. Details are posted at https://voice.advantest.com/opportunities.

Follow #VOICE2017 on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About VOICE 2017 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.