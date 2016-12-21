Advantex Announces Extension of Debentures and Updates Business Prospects

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE:ADX)(CSE:ADX.CN) (Advantex), a specialist in marketing loyalty-reward programs, today announced that it has received approval from the requisite holders of its secured non-convertible debentures (the Debentures) issued in December 2013 to extend the maturity date of the Debentures to March 31, 2017 from December 31, 2016. It is anticipated that there will be breaches of financial covenants contained in the Debentures as at December 31, 2016 which have not been waived by the holders of the Debentures.

Interest from June 16, 2016 to December 31, 2016 will be paid at the interest rate provided in the Debentures on December 31, 2016.

Advantex is being assisted by its exclusive financial advisor Trapeze Capital Corporation in its efforts to refinance the Debentures and seek growth funds to capitalize on expansion opportunities.

As the extension may constitute a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101), Advantex has relied on the financial hardship exemption from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. As the extension will extend the repayment of the Debentures, the Board of directors of Advantex unanimously determined that the extension will improve the financial position of Advantex and that its terms are reasonable in the circumstances.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of affinity groups to earn frequent-flyer miles and other loyalty rewards through purchases at participating merchants.

Through our partnerships with Aeroplan, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Caesars Entertainment, we have contractual access to millions of consumers with above-average personal and household income. We also have partnerships with about 1,250 merchants in Canada and the US.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information, go to www.advantex.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the future business and operations of Advantex, including relating to repayment of Debentures, the payment of interest on the Debentures and outcome of efforts to recapitalize. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The business and operations of Advantex described herein is dependent on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those listed under "Working Capital and Liquidity Management", "General Risks and Uncertainties" and "Economic Dependence" in Advantex's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and Advantex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.