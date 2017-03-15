ADVANTIS Announces the Launch of New Premium Pre-rolled Product Line

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) announces the launch of new premium pre-rolled product line.

Advantis Corp announced today that it launched Gino's Roasters, a new pre-rolled product line in Joint Venture with Gene Gentile. Mr. Gentile is a co-founder of SpeedWeed, California's largest cannabis delivery service and is also a sponsor of the Comedy Roast Battle hosted weekly at the legendary Comedy Store on LA's infamous Sunset Strip.

AJ Gentile, CEO of Speedweed said, "We are excited about strengthening our relationship with Advantis Corp. Our pre-rolled products have always been great, but we've been trying to create the definitive, 'no-doubt-about-it,' premium pre-rolled product. After working with the folks at Advantis for over 6 months, we feel we have found the perfect partner. They bring leadership, industry experience, and most of all, the best bud we've ever seen."

Gino Gentile said, "My primary focus is to keep my finger on the pulse of the cannabis industry. The convenience of a pre-rolled product produced by a consistent and reliable source is where the industry is heading. In fact, the consumers have already spoken. This is the product they want, and we are proud to be first-movers in meeting their vocal demand."

SpeedWeed is now carrying Gino's Roasters which are hand-rolled in King Palm (palm leaf wraps) making them fully compliant with current and forthcoming California laws. The distinctive "green joints" are 100% natural, slow burning, and add no additional flavor to the premium flower. Many more Los Angeles dispensaries and delivery services are looking for a product like this, and Advantis has already begun negotiations for statewide distribution.

Advantis CEO, Chris Swartz said, "This is huge for us. We have been discussing this for some time, and the time is finally here... we are ready to launch. Gino and AJ Gentile have become like family, and I can't think of better partners for Advantis and our investors." Pre-rolled products are convenient, inexpensive to produce, and extremely profitable. However, there is a significant barrier to entry into this lucrative (high-end, pre-rolled) market because premium flower is expensive, elegant packaging is difficult to source, and consistent, artisanal-quality labor is notoriously difficult to manage. Advantis has overcome these challenges with the launch of Gino's Roasters.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at gino's roasters, advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

Follow us on Social Media Instagram Facebook Twitter

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either act.