Advantis Corp. Builds Client Base, Adds Premier Orange County Cooperative

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) has added Seaweeds of California, considered to be the Orange County standard for medical marijuana delivery services, to its growing list of client relationships. The southern California cooperative has agreed to provide its membership with access to the entire line of products that Advantis represents.

Products that Advantis will be able to provide Seaweeds include Amstercans packaged with client or partner goods, Gino's Roasters, Hemperor's Club products, Eixicure, Deltacure, AmsterVape, and the full line of rosin presses. "This is a fantastic opportunity," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz said. "I always take great care in evaluating who we want to work with, and I was so impressed with the knowledgeable, helpful people at Seaweeds. I went on a few ride-alongs; I was so pleased to see the time and care they took with each member. They are true professionals and this is exactly the type of company we need to be in business with." Advantis now has clients and partners in Orange, San Diego and Los Angeles Counties, along with statewide representation through Speedweed. "Seaweeds is an ideal partner because they have a more discerning membership that appreciates the quality that Advantis is known to represent. Members are treated like family."

The CEO of Seaweeds, Joelle Jenna, commented on her reasons for wanting to work with Advantis. "We are excited to be carrying Advantis products," Jenna said. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality products, that have been lab tested to ensure they are free of contaminates and potency is verified. Advantis' full spectrum of options fit within our strict protocols, and they have the best quality items from flower to concentrate. The packaging and branding of a consistently reliable, quality product instills trust in every ingestion method our members choose." Jenna emphasized how important it is to take good care of her members and respond to their requests for the quality options that Advantis provides.

Swartz will be providing a future outlook and shareholder update on Small Cap Voice, and it will be available at Advantis website on Thursday. Investors submitted several questions, and Swartz says he plans on answering much of what was received. "Everyone wants to know where we are and where we're going," Swartz said. "I'll be talking about the last two quarters, future projections, and issues of paramount importance in our business, such as the current industry trends, a projected evolution of marijuana laws, and expected growth in the sector. I will also expand on how our growing client base, business relationships, and product lineups will affect our increasing revenue stream," Swartz concluded.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, seaweeds, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

Follow us on social media Instagram Facebook Twitter Amstercan

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under eitherAct.