Advantis Corp. Builds Relationships, Earns New Clients, and Gains Exposure at Cannabis Business Expo

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) CEO, Christopher Swartz, participated as a Premier Guest of Speedweed at the Cannabis Business Expo last week and showcased Advantis products in the Speedweed booth.

Last week, Advantis debuted the Elixicure, Deltacure, and Hemperor's Club products on the Speedweed website. As sales surged of the products on their website, Swartz was participating in the Cannabis Business Expo as a Premiere Guest of industry leaders and Speedweed owners, AJ and Gene Gentile. "The event was a great success," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz said. "The Expo was a great place to gain exposure for our products and connect with the marijuana sector's business leaders and activists." Swartz says he had meaningful and productive discussions with prospective clients, partners, and investor groups. "Over the course of last week, we gained some new clients -- through the event itself, and through our existing marketing efforts. We've had collectives reach out to us and ask that we package their entire product lineups; we've met with media and other personalities that want to feature us in publications and formats geared toward investors; and we've discovered that the building demand for our products is nearly outpacing our capacity to produce them right now." Swartz alluded to the new Amstercan packaging equipment that will fill the gap between orders and production. "We've hit a grand slam with Amstercan," Swartz explained. "Demand is truly growing exponentially, and as our exposure grows, my primary focus is becoming the establishment of more production capacity." Swartz said he was confident Advantis will be able to keep up with demand as word spreads about their premium quality products and packaging solutions.

Swartz commented further about the relationships Advantis develops with its existing clients, as well as the development of new ones. "Customer service is paramount," Swartz said. "We have excellent relationships with our existing partners because of our service and reliable quality. As we expand, our sales and service force will enhance our sales, while ensuring that we are there for all of their needs." Swartz confirmed that he has been adding to his sales team by utilizing experienced account representatives with established client bases. "Our sales team is phenomenal, and I am supporting their efforts with targeted marketing and social media efforts. As I've said before, we will have a significant personality that will represent our products in the very near future." Swartz says his multi- pronged marketing efforts are gaining traction and showing results. "Being at full production capacity is a good problem to have," Swartz opined. "It means that we have revenue to support further expansion, and more importantly, means our product visibility and client reach is rapidly expanding." Swartz finished his comments by reiterating that he will be hosting a live investor conference call before the end of the quarter, and said that Advantis products will soon be featured on a TV show about cannabis. Swartz says he has been asked not to reveal the details of the show. "This will be huge for us," Swartz proudly concluded.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

