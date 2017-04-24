Advantis Corp. Co-Brands, Launches Natural Elements Tea

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is launching the co-branded line of Natural Elements Teas this week.

Advantis and California medical marijuana cooperative, Natural Elements, partnered over two years ago in a mutually beneficial arrangement. This partnership has produced co-branded Amstercan strains of cannabis, vapes, THC and CBD derivative extracts, and several more products in development. This relationship has also led to a wider base of cooperatives, cultivators, and members to do business through. Research and development of innovative cannabis derivatives and delivery methods, through the fully licensed cooperatives, has been paramount to Advantis' growth, success, and compliance. "This year is amazing," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz said. "We will be introducing several products we've been developing with Natural Elements, and this tea is a fantastic addition to our existing lineup." Current products that Advantis markets to dozens of cooperatives in California include rosin presses, Amstercan packaging and co-branding, Amster- Can Vapes, Gino's Roasters, Hemperor's Club Premium Vapes, and other derivative extracts. "We have been in product testing for some time as we perfected the flavor profiles and CBD/THC blends for this tea. Response has been overwhelmingly positive, and our clients and business partners are eager to try them all." Tea is among the fastest growing beverages in the United States, and cannabis users represent a large portion of that market. "We have flavors with all THC, and others with all CBD. There are significant benefits of tea itself, but this is a great option for patients that only benefit from one or the other, or don't like to smoke, or maybe just enjoy a good tasting tea." Swartz says each favor of tea will be 50 milligrams of THC or CBD.

Swartz shared his thoughts on the potential growth of the tea market, saying, "CBD is currently sold over the counter in health food stores. It is just a matter of time before CBD infused products like our all-natural tea are found at your local grocery store. More importantly is that we currently have an existing marketing pipeline that will establish the brand; when the consumer market is ready, we will be too." CBD, the non-psychoactive element of cannabis, is believed to contain pain and anxiety relieving properties, among a litany of other medical uses. The CBD molecule and its derivatives are not considered illegal in the United States, but there are still many studies to be done on its uses, efficacy, and side effects. "Ultimately, these natural teas that we are introducing are flavorful, effective and a great solution for those that are averse to smoking or vaping. I am so excited about this launch; keep an eye out for it on Speedweed, Seaweeds, and with all our other partners next week." Swartz says the company already has orders from their existing clients and partners.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

