Advantis Corp. Established Presence in Oregon Leads to New Contract

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 24, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is completing details on a contract with a private cannabis grower in Oregon to supply AmsterCan solutions. Advantis expects to supply the labor and canning machine to service a 40,000 square foot cultivation facility.

In January 2016, Advantis, a California based company, went about establishing its presence on the rest of the west coast by creating an Advantis Cannabis, LLC in Washington and in Oregon. The plan at the time was to establish a west coast distribution hub for Advantis branded cannabis products, but the agreement never came to fruition. Advantis continued its search for a viable partnership in both states at a time the company was only seeking co-branding, marketing, and distribution opportunities. "Advantis has evolved quite a bit since then. The Advantis team has been building on and establishing new relationships in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Maryland, and Colorado," Advantis CEO, Darren Cherry, explained. "We now have an established brand name, a growing demand for our packaging, and an expanding product pipeline. I have personally been involved in building this relationship over the past several months, and I believe this will finally establish a firm footing in Oregon."

Cherry says the final details of the contract with the private Oregon cultivator are being finalized. "This 40,000 square foot state of the art facility will produce enough product to keep us canning around the clock. This is the first step in fully scaling the canning side of our business, and firmly establishing our brand name in an entirely new market," Cherry said. "Our team's continued efforts, patience, and relationship building skills are truly building this company into the scalable, reliable, and quality brand that it is." Cherry says the relationships he and his team have built throughout their careers will help lead to a full scaling of the AmsterCan brand and canning solution. N2Pack, manufacturer of the canning machine, has agreed to provide additional packaging equipment as the company expands. "As we build our client base and establish stronger relationships that we build on trust, quality, and reliability, we will be able to further develop and expand our product pipeline on the same scale." AmsterCan has opened the door for Advantis to additionally co-brand and market several products for its clients and partners, in addition to its proprietary offerings. "Today we are announcing this Oregon contract, and I intend to scale quickly as we secure these relationships. I suspect we may announce a similar opportunity shortly," Cherry concluded. Cherry declined to comment further, but said there are negotiations with other potential partners that will also require canning services.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

