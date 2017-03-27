Advantis Corp. Expands Product and Distribution Channels

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is partnering with a new cooperative group that is licensed to operate in San Diego. The cooperative, who will be carrying various expanded Advantis product lines, is a technology based delivery service that delivers medical marijuana to its members anywhere in the city within two hours.

Advantis has been rapidly expanding its product lines and partnerships since the beginning of the year, and Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, says the company's growth is only beginning to accelerate. "I have been careful and selective," Swartz said. "We are developing the products our partners tell us are highest in demand and we choose partners to work with that have the greatest potential for growth." Swartz expanded about the technology solutions he sees growing within the industry, and how it led this new partnership. "This is like Amazon or Uber eats of the cannabis industry, and it's growing. This is a seasoned group of professionals we are working with that has developed the platform to deliver the medicines in less than two hours to anywhere within its service area," Swartz said. "As I see with Speedweed, this technology and organizational system is the future of the industry, as is the various extracts and medicine ingestion options that are quickly gaining in popularity."

Swartz says that Advantis has been developing several extracts such as the CBD line introduced last month. "The marketplace prefers the medicines that fit best with their ailments, and that doesn't always mean the strongest, top shelf strains and extracts. With this in mind, we will be developing various extracts, strains, and pre-rolled options with our partners for us to continue to expand our market share." Advantis initially began adding clients and partners through its Amstercan packaging solution and rosin presses, and has since been able to introduce additional products to complement its product lines. "We will have the highest possible quality with the strongest potency or THC /CBD heavy strains for the connoisseurs, and the lighter more 'daytime' strains for the occasional user or pain sufferer." Swartz reiterated that he often spends time meeting with industry leaders every week, and is committed to staying at the forefront of the marketplace by responding to the needs of the end users. "I truly care about the quality and consistency that users deserve in their products, and staying in touch with the marketplace is how to ensure i respond to their needs."

Swartz will be providing a future outlook and shareholder update on Small Cap Voice this week. Investors are encouraged to ask questions by going to the Advantis website and submitting them. Swartz will pick the top questions and respond during the event. The interview will be posted on the Advantis company website after it concludes.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under eitherAct.