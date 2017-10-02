Advantis Corp. Negotiates Agreement with Las Vegas Proprietor, New Amster-Can Equipment Ramping Up to Full Production

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is currently negotiating an agreement with a publicly traded Las Vegas based company to supply Amster-Can canning services. The company boasts 70,000 square feet of cultivation and distribution space, and Advantis CEO, Darren Cherry, says they produce enough product to keep the canning machine busy around the clock. The new automated canning machine that Advantis received from N2Pack is currently in operation in Southern California, while the original machine would be moved to the Las Vegas property.

Earlier this week, the new CEO announced that final details of a similar deal in Oregon is being finalized, and hinted at more announcements to come. Today, Cherry was excited to announce negotiations with this organization, saying, "These negotiations have been a long time coming. Advantis has been working with this group of people for months, and members of our Board have been associating with them for years." The company operates cultivation and distribution services for the Las Vegas market, and they say there is significant demand for Amster-Can packaging solutions because of the strict package and labeling laws in Nevada. "We continue to expand our client base in Southern California, and we anticipate nearly a tripling of Amster-Can revenue if we are able to finalize these Oregon and Nevada deals. The new machine we received from N2Pack will be at our home base, and they are ready to send us additional machines as we grow our demographic footprint." N2Pack delivered a larger automated machine, which more than triples efficiency and production capacity. Cherry added that the volume that each of these organizations will demand is nearly equal to Advantis' existing Amster-Can business.

"Amster-Can is definitely our flagship product, and our product pipeline is healthy and growing," Cherry elaborated. "The potential is exponential. As we scale the Amster-can segment of the business, we are scaling our product marketing efforts right alongside it. I fully anticipate the announcement of additional product marketing agreements at the time of, or soon after we finalize these deals." The Las Vegas cannabis market is the fastest growing market in the US. Cherry says that entry into the growing Las Vegas market has been difficult because of regulations requiring residency. The company, to be announced after the deal is finalized, is firmly established and its stock trades on the OTC Market. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity," Cherry said. "Now that we have this (automated canning machine) at our home base ready to better service our core clients, we can send our existing machine and as many as our growing client base demands to scale more quickly." Cherry concluded by reiterating that N2Pack, manufacturer of the patented canning equipment, "will supply as many new machines as we need," to fill the growing demand.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.