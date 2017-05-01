Advantis Corp. Receiving Larger, Ongoing Amstercan Orders

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) recently added two new premium Amstercan clients, San Diego based cultivator, Chateau Cannabis Co. and Costa Mesa's high volume distributor (distributes to over 130 dispensaries), Nature's Top Shelf from Cannainnovations.

The strategy Advantis employs to build consistent revenue streams, using Amstercan as its anchor offering, is proving successful. "In the beginning, everyone was intrigued and ordered small amounts to test before they ordered larger quantities," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, stated. "Now that Amstercan is becoming more well known as being synonymous with the highest quality product, we are receiving large orders right off the bat; and those that did test orders are all ordering larger and larger quantities." Advantis picked up Chateau Cannabis Co. as a client in March, and their second order for Amstercans was more than triple their first order. Nature's Top Shelf ordered over 5,000 Amstercans for their first order, and are requesting this amount on a monthly basis. "Building a consistent Amstercan client base and supplying superior service to them is paramount to Advantis' success," Swartz said. "Amstercans are the key that opens the door to the litany of new products we are able to introduce through our client and partner pipeline. The ongoing revenue from from our loyal Amstercan clients supply the necessary cash flow to support our ongoing efforts to expand the Advantis footprint." Swartz asserted that several new potential Amstercan clients will soon be added, as soon as Advantis receives the higher volume packaging machine.

Revenue is consistently increasing at Advantis, and Swartz related his plan for managing the increasing volume of business. "Obviously, we are increasing revenue, but now I see profit in sight," Swartz explained. "To get there, we are reducing our costs by ordering larger quantities of materials, and the new canning machine will cut more costs by allowing us to automate more processes. We should receive it this month." Advantis has been supplying its existing Amstercan clients and partners with its entire product lineup, which has also been adding to Advantis' bottom line. "We are in a great place right now. We are consistently growing our client base, introducing new products, and more importantly, word is spreading throughout the cultivator community that Amstercan is a great way to preserve and deliver their highest quality products. Our canning business is literally growing exponentially, and I see all of our products participating in that success." Swartz concluded his comments by saying he was excited to share news of first quarter revenue, which will be reported in the next 7 days.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

