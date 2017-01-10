Advantis Corp. Rolls Out New Products

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is introducing three new CBD and THC extracts that it will be marketing alongside its current lineup of products.

The move to add Elixicure CBD tincture, Deltacure CBD and THC oils, and Hemperor's Club Vape Pens is a carefully planned sales strategy, according to Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz. "We've been market testing several products, and these 3 all natural health solutions stood out as the highest in demand. With Amstercans and rosin press technologies taking huge leaps in sales, we are establishing a solid client base in an industry that is continuously thirsty for the most effective, innovative products." Swartz commented on the potential size of the market. "With the amount of Amstercans that are selling, we see a tremendous demand for these targeted, health specific medicines. As an advocate and developer of innovative pain management solutions, Elixicure and Deltacure are the future, and the future is now." CBD tincture is used to provide relief from various sources of pain without the psychoactive effects of THC.

In an effort to keep up with demand and expansion of its current offerings, Advantis is working with an effective marketing and social media expert. "Our marketing efforts are proving to be effective, thanks to the strategy and artistry of our web designer, slash artist, slash marketing expert," Swartz said. "It's true that we have had to ask the manufacturers of our rosin presses to ramp up production, and we are proud of what we've done so far; but we just got to the next level, and it's time to get to the next." Swartz alluded to a potential product endorsement, saying, "We can get a nice boost of publicity as we work to leverage our social media skills to connect with a known social media presence and be seen by hundreds and thousands of followers." Swartz fell short of committing to a specific person or entity, but he says they are currently in talks with some "personalities."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, nugsmasher.com, and amstercan.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially fromthose projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under eitherAct.