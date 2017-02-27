Advantis Corp. Striking Agreement to Triple Amstercan Packaging Efficiency

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is currently negotiating with N2Pack in order to get a more efficient Amstercan packaging machine. N2Pack is the manufacturer that currently supplies canning equipment for Advantis.

Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, says that the new machine is necessary to keep up with demand. "We are at capacity right now," Swartz said. "We are currently packaging up to 8 cans per minute, around the clock. This new (N2Pack) equipment will allow us to more than triple the rate of production." The new machine that Advantis is negotiating with N2Pack to build for them promises to produce more than thirty cans per minute, which will allow Advantis the capacity to triple revenue from Amstsercan products. "Amstercan products are flying off the shelves, and we have several growers and dispensaries reaching out to us every day as we expand our marketing reach," Swartz explained. "We must fill this demand and grow as a company along with it; with the current demand alone, I anticipate that as soon as we get this new machine we may be asking them to build another." Advantis ran through its first order of cans within three months and reordered a larger supply last month that Swartz says is "already spoken for."

Advantis sees itself at the epicenter of the green rush as the nitrogen packed Amstercan products are proving to be what consumers and wholesalers are clamoring for. N2Pack developed the packaging solution, and is the only hermetically sealed solution in the marketplace for packaging cannabis. N2Pack CEO, Scott Martin, says that the tamper and child proof containers are designed to provide consistent labeling to provide consumers with knowledge about the brand, strain, potency, effect, and flavor. Martin is pleased with the work Advantis has done and the partnership they share. "We are thrilled to see the progress Advantis has made in such a short time," Martin said. "We are in negotiations to build them the largest machine we have ever built to help them keep up with demand, and we are here for them as they expand." The Amstercan packaging solution that Advantis has been using to co-brand strains of cannabis with cooperatives and growers around the state is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the most recent California law, which requires product information child proof packaging. As Advantis grows its client base among medical marijuana producers and suppliers, it continues to grow its brand name and sees itself at the cutting edge of cannabis packaging solutions for the foreseeable future.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

