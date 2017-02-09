Advantis Corp. Taking Steps to Become SEC Fully-Reporting Company

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is taking steps to become a fully-reporting public company. The rate at which Advantis has been growing revenue and acquiring new shareholders is cited as the reason for the decision. An SEC fully-reporting company is one that must adhere to more stringent SEC reporting guidelines that are designed to increase transparency for investors.

Advantis began growing their revenue when they launched the Amstercan packaging solution late last year. Revenue increased dramatically a month later, when Advantis added rosin presses to its product lineup. "It has always been our goal to become a leader in the cannabis space," said Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, "and now that we are generating significant ongoing revenue, becoming a fully-reporting company is the next logical step." Swartz became CEO in March of last year, quickly establishing lines of business to generate income. Within about six months, revenue began rolling in when Swartz struck a deal with N2Pack and created the Amstercan brand. Swartz is the key driver of the company; he sets forth the vision for the company, actively engages with clients to close key deals, and recruits top talent to further expand the company's reach. "I do my best to build this business because, as a pain management expert, I truly care about those using marijuana for medical use. Amstercan is a symbol of that trust that I believe cannabis users deserve -- a consistent, reliable, high quality product... which is what Amstercan holds inside its container. I expect the company as a whole to represent these values, as well."

"Responsible growth means responsible corporate behavior," Swartz continued. "We owe transparency to our shareholders, and becoming fully-reporting means our stockholders will have more faith in our company and its future." Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the fourth quarter revenue numbers, and are likely more excited about the prospects of this first quarter. "We could be looking at a seven figure revenue year. The sooner we become fully-reporting, the better. Better for the company, better for our shareholders, and ultimately better for our clients." Swartz hinted at some new things to come, and again mentioned the live video presentation he plans on doing before the end of the quarter. "We have some exciting new products we will be introducing in the coming weeks. In addition to some new cannabis formulations, we will soon be debuting the smaller, lighter, more efficient rosin press for the home rosin connoisseur." Swartz says adding new products enhances Advantis' reach and overall marketbility of all their products. "Synergy," Swartz states. "Each new product increases the Advantis brand synergy. Responsible growth means expanding only when revenue allows for it." Swartz says he is dedicated to ensuring ongoing revenue streams are firmly in place before new products or expansions take place. "We should be fully-reporting by the end of this year," Swartz concluded.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, and amstercan.com

