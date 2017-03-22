Advantis Corp. To Introduce New Line of Concentrate-Infused Products, CEO to Be Interviewed on Small Cap Voice

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) is introducing a new line of premium concentrate-infused products that it will make available through its existing business partners, before kicking off a new marketing campaign. Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz will comment further on this product line along with providing a future outlook and shareholder update on Small Cap Voice next week.

"This is a luxury-inspired, premium quality, vacuum concentrate-infused cannabis amalgamation that is more powerful than anything we've seen in the marketplace," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, said. "Our current clients and partners, like our friends at Speedweed, are excited about supplying this more concentrated version of medicine to their member-patients. We are in negotiations with some to expand our product exposure to hundreds of new cooperatives around the state." Swartz hinted at some of the features of the new product line. "Several different exotic flavor profiles of some of the most potent medicine you may ever have, including strawberry, coconut and others," Swartz added.

Swartz says that the company has been in negotiations with several companies that have shown great interest in the direction Advantis is going in. "We are proactively responding to the growing demand for innovative, premium quality products. Concentrates, vapes, oils, rosin presses, premium pre-rolled, and of course packaging; We are at the forefront of innovative solutions and supply only the most sought after products." Advantis partners with cultivators, dispensaries and other cooperative based organizations to co-brand products and deliver developed shared and/or proprietary products to its client base. "This new line of products is just the tip of the iceberg," Swartz projected, "and with our current business process we can hypothetically introduce almost any premium in-demand product and have a ready market for it."

Next week, Swartz will be interviewed by Small Cap Voice's, Stuart Smith. Swartz says he is excited to answer shareholder questions and provide some insight into the company business. "Shareholders can fill out the questionnaire on our website, and I will answer some of the more popular asked questions," Swartz said. "I am so proud of the work we are doing here; I want to share with our shareholders the story of how we got here and what the amazing future holds for Advantis." Swartz says shareholders can ask questions before the interview next week. He added that the company will announce its sponsorship of a podcast in the near future. The interview will be posted on the Advantis company website after it concludes.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

