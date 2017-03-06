Advantis Corp. To Market Elixicure, Deltacure, and Hemperors Club Product Lines on Speedweed

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) has received the first orders for Hemperor's Club, Elixicure and Deltacure products from California's largest medical marijuana delivery service, Speedweed. The delivery service has asked Advantis to participate as a Premiere Guest of Speedweed at the Cannabis Business Expo this week.

Last month, Advantis added the Elixicure, Deltacure, and Hemperor's Club products to its product lineup in hopes of leveraging their existing relationships to carry the additional products. "Our relationships with our clients and business partners are burgeoning," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, said. "Speedweed recognizes the product consistency and quality we ensure in every package, and we are grateful that they and their members have come to trust in our products." Since Speedweed agreed to carry Advantis co-branded OG Kush, Blue Dream, and Gorilla Glue Amstercan products, they have consistently placed larger and larger orders in an effort to keep the brands in-stock and available to their membership on demand. "I am confident that we will be able to supply these products alongside our Amstercan selections with all of our partners, in time," Swartz continued. "Our new 'Amster-canning' machine will allow us to further our reach with new clients, while these extract products will ensure a variety of the highest quality selections that cooperatives and their membership are coming to expect from Advantis." Swartz alluded to new clients Advantis expects to connect with during the Cannabis Business Expo this week.

Speedweed was pleased to invite Advantis as a Premier Guest, because they have great faith in the products and people associated with Advantis. "We have come to trust the people and products of Advantis," Speedweed CEO, AJ Gentile, said. "They are among the best people in the industry to work with." The Cannabis Business Expo, located at the Sheraton Marina Hotel in San Diego, will host several speakers and presenters from within the cannabis industry, as well as investors, scientific and health experts, regulators, legal experts, and elected officials. AJ Gentile and Speedweed Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Gentile, are among the speakers at the event. The Cannabis Business Expo is a place for networking, education, and executing business deals. Attendees of the event are primarily business owners and operators that are looking to connect with others in the industry to help grow business. Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, says they have several meetings scheduled with key industry leaders.

Advantis will have the opportunity to showcase its entire lineup of products at the Expo. Amstercans, rosin presses, Elixicure and Deltacure, and Hemperor's Club products will all reach a new level of visibility with the exposure. "I feel that we have reached the next level," Swartz explained. "Now that we are positioned to produce larger quantities of our products, we are ready for interactions and partnerships that promise to distribute our entire product line." Swartz says that the meetings they have scheduled include meeting with product licensing experts, cultivators that want to take advantage of Amstercan private label solutions, and several independent dispensary owners. "With any luck, we will leave this Expo at maximum capacity, have several new opportunities, and be looking to expand our reach again. The new Amstercan packaging machine that N2Pack is building for us is just the beginning. As we secure more clients and reach our packaging capacity again, we have a plan in place for further expansion," Swartz concluded. Swartz made a point that he believes that the outstanding customer service Advantis is providing its current client base is key to ensuring the revenue is there to further business expansion.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

