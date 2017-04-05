Advantis Gets Largest Order to Date from SpeedWeed; Adds New San Diego Collective; and Provides Guidance of More Than 300% Revenue Increase for 1st Quarter

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) announced today that SpeedWeed, California's largest Collective, placed what has become for Advantis, their largest order to date. Advantis further announced, among other positive news, that their 1st quarter revenues are up 300% from the previous quarter.

Arriving on the heels of their recent launch of some new products, including a premium pre-rolled product line, Advantis is now pleased to announce that they have received their largest order in the company's history. This growing customer of Advantis, SpeedWeed, is California's largest collective, and the purpose of the recent order was to meet the increasing demand for Advantis products, which are "selling at an increasing pace," according to the company during a recent press conference.

Advantis also announced that they received their first order from Arsenal, a large collective in San Diego. According to Advantis CEO Christopher Swartz, "This new technically-driven collective has placed its initial order and will begin carrying our entire product line next week." Arsenal is owned and operated by US military veterans and can cover the greater San Diego area. Mr. Swartz added, "Advantis Corp. is growing by leaps and bounds, and this new client, Arsenal, helps to further our company's initial goal of covering all of Southern California with high-quality real-time delivery services." Advantis further stated at their recent press conference that they will "soon distribute to the entire state of California."

Advantis CEO Christopher Swartz offered guidance to investors for 1st quarter revenue: "I met with our CPA on Monday, and I was extremely pleased with the 1st quarter revenue which increased over 300% from the previous quarter. We will be releasing these numbers as soon as they are compiled, most likely within the next two weeks." Swartz sited new and strengthened distribution partnerships, increasing demand for patented canned products, and additions to their product lines as the source of increased revenue.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, amstercan.com and Rosin6.com

Follow on Social Media Instagram Facebook Amstercan

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either act.