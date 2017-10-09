Adventist Health and Rideout Health Finalize Affiliation Agreement

Affiliation will help improve healthcare outcomes and expand access to quality care in the Yuba-Sutter region

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Adventist Health -- a non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii -- joined with Rideout Health today in announcing that they have finalized an affiliation agreement. Rideout Health is a non-profit community health system based in Marysville, Calif., with an acute care hospital, clinics and ancillary services located throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties. The affiliation is subject to final regulatory approvals which are expected by early 2018.

"We are excited to welcome Rideout Health to the extended Adventist Health family," said Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner. "We are confident that this affiliation will have a positive impact on patients and the broader Yuba City/Marysville community; we intend to grow the market with a focus on whole-person care and access to expanded healthcare options."

"Our patients will benefit from Adventist Health's investments in clinical improvement tools, and their philosophy of health and wellness will bring whole person care and important prevention programs to our region," said John Miller, assistant secretary of Rideout Health's board of directors.

"Through affiliation with Adventist Health and our efforts together, we will continue to advance our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare to our family, friends and neighbors," added Rideout Health board chair, Janice Soohoo Nall.

ABOUT ADVENTIST HEALTH: Adventist Health is a faith-based, non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. It's compassionate and talented team of 33,300 includes more than 24,600 employees; 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 3,700 volunteers working together in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in 19 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. Through its nonprofit public benefit corporation Adventist Health accommodates the unique needs of organizations that want to affiliate. Together, its team is inspired to transform the health experience of our communities, with its unique focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing. For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org.

ABOUT RIDEOUT HEALTH: Rideout Health is a non-profit community-based system comprised of the Rideout Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital; the Rideout Cancer Center affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center; freestanding adult living, memory and skilled units; outpatient clinics and a host of ancillary services located throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties.

Rideout's health system employs more than 2,100 employees and has approximately 300 physicians on the medical staff.