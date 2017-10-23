Adventus Zinc Appoints Jason Dunning as Vice President, Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus Zinc" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADZN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Dunning as its Vice President of Exploration. Jason will oversee Adventus Zinc's global exploration business, and work with its management team and strategic shareholders on follow- on zinc-related M&A transactions.

Jason Dunning is a veteran exploration geologist with over 20 years of experience in greenfield and brownfield environments with success in developing sustainable project pipelines for both small and large capitalization companies. Most recently, he was the Mining Group Manager - Geology & Exploration at Nyrstar from 2014 to 2017, responsible for management of all geological, exploration, land tenure, and mineral reserve/resource work at Nyrstar's mineral properties. Previously, Jason served as Vice President, Exploration at Alamos Gold Inc., Selwyn Resources Ltd., and Yukon Zinc Corporation, and in exploration roles with Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd., and Pamicon Developments Ltd., at various project sites globally. Jason's graduate studies were funded by Teck Exploration Ltd. (now Teck Resources) on the Temagami Copper mine in northern Ontario, Canada. Jason's undergraduate thesis that was supported by Falconbridge Ltd. (now Xstrata) won the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) President's Medal. He also serves in mining-related volunteer roles with the Canadian Federation of Earth Science, Geology Society for Canadian Institute of Mining, and the Mineral Deposits Division of the Geological Association of Canada. Jason holds both Bachelor and Master level degrees in Geology from Carleton University and Laurentian University, respectively.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc is a newly formed company focused on global zinc exploration and development. It currently has a large prospective land package in Ireland and Eastern Canada, and is earning a 75% ownership interest in the Curipamba polymetallic project in Ecuador. In addition, with its Ecuadorian partners, Adventus Zinc has a generative exploration alliance in Ecuador. Its major shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP and Resource Capital Funds, as well as other highly respected investors in the mining business. The Company is based out of Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN.

