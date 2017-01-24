Adventus Zinc Corporation Files Final Prospectus and Announces Pricing for Its Intial Public Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus Zinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador in connection with its previously announced C$3,000,000 initial public offering ("IPO") through the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares at C$0.50 per share. The IPO is being made through Haywood Securities Inc., who has agreed to act as the sole and exclusive agent of the Company to effect the sale of the common shares on a commercially reasonable efforts basis.

The closing of the IPO is expected to take place on or about February 7, 2017, subject to customary conditions, at which time the common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "ADZN". Adventus Zinc has received conditional approval for the listing of its common shares on the TSXV, subject to fulfilling all of the customary requirements of the TSXV.

Following the IPO, the Company will have approximately 45.6 million common shares issued and outstanding and C$9.8M in working capital.

A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc is a recently formed company focused on zinc exploration of a portfolio of projects in Ireland and Eastern Canada it acquired from Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS), as well as pursuing the acquisition of advanced zinc projects. Its major shareholders are some of the most highly respected investors in the mining business, providing significant financial and technical support. The Company is based out of Toronto, Canada, and has received a conditional approval for the listing of its common shares on the TSXV.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the trading date of the Company's common shares. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the final prospectus dated January 23, 2017. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the said Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.