Adventus Zinc Hires New Full-Time Chief Financial Officer and Announces Option Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADZN) is pleased to announce the hiring of Frances Kwong as its VP, Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. As a result, the administrative agreement with Adventus' largest shareholder, Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") pursuant to which Altius provided, among other things, personnel for the role of chief financial officer and corporate secretary to Adventus will terminate at the end of November 2017.

Frances is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a CPA CGA. Frances has extensive experience in senior executive positions in various industries, both internationally and in Canada. She has over 10 years of experience in the mining sector and acted as CFO for Vaaldiam Mining Inc. and as consultant for a mine fund.

On October 16, 2017, the Company has granted 250,000 stocks options to Ms. Kwong exercisable at $0.93 per share expiring in 5 years, and vesting over a 3‐year period in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval.

About Adventus

Adventus is a newly formed company focused on global zinc exploration and development. It currently has a large prospective land package in Ireland and Eastern Canada, and is earning a 75% ownership interest in the Curipamba polymetallic project in Ecuador. Its major shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP and Resource Capital Funds, as well as other highly respected investors in the mining business. The Company is based out of Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN.

