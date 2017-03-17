Advertisers Scale Sponsored Content Programmatically with Nativo's True Native and Native Video Ad Units

Exclusive in-feed native ad solutions from leading native platform enable a full-funnel strategy and seamless on-site consumer experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Nativo, the leading native advertising technology platform, today announced the ability for advertisers to programmatically access the company's unique click-in True Native and native video formats. The first-of-its-kind programmatic offering empowers advertisers and their agencies to activate dedicated programmatic budgets across Nativo's entire private exchange, delivering uninterrupted ad experiences to more than 201 million monthly unique visitors.

The announcement comes at a time when brands plan to grow native programs as an essential part of their full funnel media strategies. Recent research from eMarketer found that 47% of U.S. marketers and agencies ran native advertising campaigns programmatically, and this programmatic trend is expected to grow as global content marketing revenues surge to $313 billion in 2019. Additionally, eMarketer projects U.S. mobile video ad spend to reach nearly $7 billion by 2019.

"Nativo's True Native offering stands out from other native solutions because it keeps consumers where they want to be -- on the publisher's site -- and doesn't disrupt their flow. It can be a frustrating experience to be taken to a separate site after clicking on branded content," said Elizabeth Harrington, Head of GroupM's Plista, North America. "Leveraging Nativo's unique click-in formats programmatically from the same buying platforms as the rest of our media plan is a game changer -- it allows us to scale our go-to-market capabilities for clients."

Advertisers can now programmatically purchase Nativo's True Native, click-to-play Native Video, and Native Display via a strategic integration with The Trade Desk, Inc., a global technology platform for buyers of advertising. Advertisers can programmatically transact through Private Marketplaces, Programmatic Direct, and Open Exchange workflows that leverage the power of both technology platforms.

By eschewing traditional display ad experiences that pull consumers from the editorial well and send them to a branded landing page, True Native sees significantly lower bounce rates and boasts an average of 90 seconds spent on its branded articles. Additionally, Nativo advertisers have seen up to a 13x lift in brand awareness, a 6.4x lift in purchase consideration, and a 5.4x lift in purchase intent.

"True Native represents a new advertising paradigm that is respectful of consumers, protective of open web publishers, and highly effective for advertisers," said Justin Choi, founder and CEO of Nativo. "Making True Native, Native Articles and in-feed Native Video formats available programmatically also brings a full-funnel native solution to advertisers' preferred media buying platforms for the first time."

To learn more, contact programmaticnative@nativo.com or register for the informative webinar on Wednesday, March 22nd at http://bit.ly/2mlFOYC.

This story first appeared in AdExchanger.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to scale, automate, and measure native ads. For brands, Nativo is the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights with high quality reach to scale and optimize engagement with brand content. For media companies, Nativo provides a complete native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. More than 600 brands and 400 publishers leverage Nativo's platform to power a new paradigm in digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.