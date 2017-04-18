Advertising Age Recognizes Datorama CEO, Ran Sarig, as a 2017 Marketing Technology Trailblazer

Inaugural list of MarTech pioneers honors Sarig's passion for data-driven marketing and groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Datorama, a leading global marketing intelligence company, today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Ran Sarig, has been named a 2017 Marketing Technology Trailblazer by Advertising Age. This inaugural designation recognizes influencers and luminaries from a cross-section of brands, agencies, vendors and more who are actively advancing the art and science of marketing via technology.

Having previously worked in the advertising technology industry as a research and development leader who saw the seemingly insurmountable problems associated with marketing data firsthand, Sarig co-founded Datorama in 2012 due to the distinct challenge that needed to be solved. Throughout 2016, Sarig has led the Datorama team to keep pushing the boundaries of the art of possible within the MarTech space. By doing so, he has helped the company continue to deliver on the promise of artificial intelligence as it confronts the challenges modern marketers face on a daily basis. No longer are Datorama customers burdened by their marketing data as they now take a centralized marketing analytics approach with the Marketing Integration Engine acting as their single source of truth.

In the past year, Sarig has been critical to the Datorama team further expanding upon the marketing intelligence platform's feature set. These developments have helped the Marketing Integration Engine achieve an unprecedented level of robustness and usefulness for its customers. Turnkey integration with Slack provides Datorama users the opportunity to collaborate in real time within analytics dashboards. A partnership agreement with LiveRamp allows Datorama users to leverage IdentityLink to capitalize on people-based marketing analytics. The development of "Ask Datorama Anything" made the Datorama platform one of the first to integrate Amazon's Alexa voice service, which opens up a new world of intuitive insights that happen at the speed of conversation.

In addition, Datorama has been recognized as a Deloitte Rising Star for two consecutive years. This designation is based on two-year revenue growth rate calculations. Datorama was named a 2016 Rising Star with an impressive 211 percent figure, and was awarded the same honor in 2015 with a stellar 694 percent growth rate.

"It is humbling to be honored among such an excellent cast of senior MarTech leaders. Right now we're at a critical moment with technology driving the evolution of marketing and it's exciting to be recognized as a force behind this seismic shift," said Datorama CEO and Co-founder, Ran Sarig. "My team and I are motivated to continue pushing the limits so we can further empower marketers in 2017."

"This is such a dynamic and evolving space that it is difficult to rise above the competition," said Judann Pollack, Deputy Editor of Advertising Age. "Those who have made Ad Age's Marketing Trailblazers list are those who are succeeding in a crowded landscape and worth watching in the future."

Datorama works with more than 2,000 brands, and over 300 agencies, publishers and technology companies. Global customers include Ticketmaster, Foursquare, Yahoo! JAPAN, GoDaddy and many more. In a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Datorama, Forrester discovered a Total Economic Impact benefit over $9.8MM for a single enterprise. In addition, Datorama was identified as a 2016 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data-Driven Marketing, in part, due to the Marketing Integration Engine's functionally distinct capability.

Datorama is a global marketing intelligence company providing the world's first Marketing Integration Engine for enterprises, agencies, publishers and platforms. Datorama's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform gives marketers the ability to connect all of their data sources together -- whether it's a handful or hundreds -- to form a single source of truth for more efficient reporting, better decision making, and total control over their marketing performance, impact and customer experience. Datorama's best-in-class combination of end-to-end data management, machine learning (AI) technology, and high-performance architecture makes it simple for data-driven marketers of all experience levels to connect, unify, analyze, visualize and act on all of their marketing data.

Datorama powers marketing intelligence for thousands of leading organizations and has a global presence with 14 offices worldwide. To learn more about Datorama, please visit: https://datorama.com/.