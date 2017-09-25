The Advertising Club of New York Honors Brave Brands at 14th Annual "Stars of Madison Avenue" Luncheon and Kickoff to Advertising Week

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - The ADVERTISING Club of New York, a non-profit organization for corporate and individual members in the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries, will honor an elite group of brave brands at its 14th annual "Stars of Madison Avenue" Luncheon kicking off Advertising Week in New York. The AD Club's International ANDY Awards Jury chose this year's honorees for making an impact on marketing, commerce, culture, and social responsibility through BRAVE and CREATIVE work. The luncheon will take place on Monday, September 25th, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street in New York City.

"On behalf of the entire 2017 International ANDY Awards jury, I'd like to congratulate the marketers and creative leaders willing to be brave and break new ground," said Gina Grillo, President and CEO, The ADVERTISING Club of New York. "This year's honorees helped two different cultures rethink gender stereotypes, offered a sustainable solution for six-pack rings, and dared to take the term flame grilling to a whole new level. We applaud them all for pushing consumers out of their comfort zone and causing them to see things differently."

The campaigns being recognized by the 2017 ANDYs Jury for brave work include:

Burger King for "Burning Stores"

Ariel, P&G India for "Dads #sharetheload"

Kenzo Parfums for "My Mutant Brain"

Klarna for "Smoooth"

Saltwater Brewery for "Edible Six-Pack Rings"

SK-II for "Marriage Market Takeover"

Former ANDY Judge and Co-Chief Creative Officer Wieden + Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy will appear as a special guest and share her thoughts on the power of brave brands.

Accepting the awards for this year's honorees are: Peter Carter, Group Brand Director, P&G for Ariel; Anselmo Ramos, Chief Creative Officer, DAVID The Agency for Burger King; Jessica Barlow, VP, of Communications for LVMH, Givenchy Beauty & Kenzo Parfums and Brian Phillips, Founder and Creative Director, Framework for Kenzo Parfums; Elizabeth Bramlage, Head of U.S. Marketing, for Klarna; Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of We Believers for Saltwater Brewery and Kaisy O'Reilly, Global Associate Brand Director, SK-II and Susanna Fagring, Senior Client Director, Forsman & Bodenfors for SK-II.

Sponsors for this year's event include: Campaign, Nucleus Marketing Solutions, Microsoft and Wieden + Kennedy. For more information, please visit the "Stars of Madison Avenue" Luncheon 2017 registration page or contact Alex Alava of The AD Club at alex@theadvertisingclub.org.

About The ADVERTISING Club of New York

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a non-profit organization for corporate and individual members in the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries. It provides education and networking opportunities to enhance professional development, expose members to innovation and technology, and provide access to influencers/companies across the entire advertising ecosystem, from agencies to clients. In addition to The Club's #ImPART ground-breaking diversity programs, they also oversee The International ANDY Awards.