Advicent to host FinTech industry experts at upcoming NYC Innovation Summit

The Advicent Innovation Summit will provide attendees insight about remaining competitive in the shifting financial services landscape through an exceptional digital client experience

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - On Thursday, May 18, Advicent will host its fifth Innovation Summit, focusing on the importance of providing an exceptional client experience to remain competitive in the face of increased regulation and competition. The summit -- free to registered individuals -- will take place from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM at The Forum at Convene Conference Center in New York City.

Advicent will also be hosting a pre-event cocktail party on Wednesday, May 17 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM where attendees will be able to network in a casual setting prior to the Summit.

Plan for a future driven by technology and guided by advisors

Robo-advisors are experiencing widespread growth and adopting new clients at a lower cost than their human counterparts. At the same time, advisors across the globe are required to comply with more regulatory standards. Increased competition and regulation are causing advisors to offer their services at a lower price, while subsequently driving up the cost of delivering advice. Additionally, these industry shifts are changing client expectations and elevating the demand for holistic financial planning. Now, firms are in a unique position to leverage technology to create a more client-centric process, while delivering an experience that keeps financial planning at the core of the relationship.

Owners, leaders, influencers and digital strategists of financial organizations are invited to attend. This event is well-suited for individuals who oversee the strategic direction of planning and growth for their firm, are responsible for leveraging technology to deliver a unique client experience, or are expected to stay ahead of financial planning and technology trends.

Gain insight from industry experts

Financial services is organized in product-focused business units; however, tighter regulations demand a more transparent approach of client centricity, while clients call for better personalization and added value services across all digital touch points. Paolo Sironi, global thought leader at IBM Watson Financial Services, will discuss holistic cognitive banking and knowledge digitization so firms can effectively engage clients and adapt their business model to remain competitive. Sironi is a recognized author of quantitative finance and innovation, demonstrating international expertise in investment management, risk management, and corporate banking. As a pioneer in FinTech digitization, Sironi founded a FinTech joint venture in 2008 to augment personal finance. He joined IBM in 2012 following the acquisition of funding partner Algorithmics, itself a world leader of risk management solutions. He was previously head of market and counterparty risk modeling at Banca Intesa Sanpaolo.

Mark Bruno, associate publisher at InvestmentNews, will discuss the latest FinTech survey completed by InvestmentNews and what the results mean for financial services firms. He is an award-winning journalist, author, and researcher who has written and edited for a number of financial publications over the last decade, including InvestmentNews, Financial Week, and Pensions & Investments. Bruno has been recognized with multiple accolades for his writing and reporting, including the American Business Media's prestigious Jesse H. Neal awards, and has received awards from The Society of American Business Editors and Writers for his breaking news coverage and analysis of the financial services industry.

Additionally, Advicent is creating a Digital Innovation in Wealth Management panel including speakers from companies such as:

A.T. Kearney

JP Morgan Chase

E*TRADE

Market Junctions

Sponsors for the New York Advicent Innovation Summit include Laser App, Morningstar, Redtail, and Quovo, along with an official media partnership with Asset TV.

To learn more about this event, stay up-to-date with updates to the growing speaker list, and register for the Advicent Innovation summit, visit advicent.com/summit.

About Advicent

Advicent is the leading provider of SaaS technology solutions for the financial services industry, servicing the world's largest financial institutions. The Advicent product offering includes the NaviPlan®, Figlo®, and Profiles™ financial planning applications which power our Narrator® Advisor and Narrator® Clients portals; the Advisor Briefcase® marketing communications tool; and the Narrator® Connect application builder which unlocks the power of Advicent APIs. Through our innovative product capabilities and dedicated services, we are able to help thousands of financial professionals and their clients understand and impact their financial future. To learn more, visit advicent.com or email marketing@advicent.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135304/Images/advincent_photo-e85deaedd9d99ed2b1a2e79f886f7d4e.jpg