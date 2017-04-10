Advicent updates NaviPlan with added client experience, account aggregation enhancements

NaviPlan now offers a fully digital data collection experience within Narrator Clients

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Advicent, a leading provider of financial planning technology, announced new updates to its premier financial planning software tool, NaviPlan®. Features in the Narrator® Clients powered by NaviPlan update include account aggregation, collaborative data entry tools, and advisor alerts via Narrator Clients to empower advisors and their clients with 24/7 access to information while leveraging technology to deepen relationships and promote efficiency.

"We remain laser-focused on helping advisors capture the maximum benefit from today's technology, while equipping them with the capabilities to meet the demand for digital client experience tools and systems that allow them to meet their fiduciary standard obligations. As advisors work to adapt in this rapidly changing environment, attracting and retaining clients is as difficult as ever. Our advisor technology is delivered to equip them with an easy-to-use digital experience that can significantly increase client retention," said George Fischer, senior vice president, product and technology, at Advicent. "As a technology partner for our clients, Advicent is committed to providing firms the necessary tools to remain competitive and ultimately be successful in our industry."

Below are the enhancements users can expect in the Narrator Clients and NaviPlan release:

Account aggregation

Narrator Clients includes account aggregation capabilities through Quovo®, saving advisors time by avoiding extensive manual data input. This opens doors for advisors to consistently engage with clients and scale their business in the process. Advisors can gain access and greater visibility of client's held-away accounts, streamline future updates to client plans, and grant clients access to view their entire financial picture in one centralized location. Clients with access to Narrator Clients can search for their financial institution of choice and synchronize their account data with their financial profile.

Financial Profile fact finder

With the Narrator Clients Financial Profile fact finder, advisors save time by reducing repetitive data collection and data entry and provide clients with a simple, interactive data-capturing experience. Clients can enter and submit their financial data to NaviPlan offering advisors the ability to manage their financial profiles, review their data, and transfer it to a new client plan. By facilitating a rapid onboarding experience through fact finder tools, advisors will spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on tasks that increase revenue for the firm while clients enter information quickly and securely.

Alerts

Through the latest Alert updates, advisors can now stay up-to-date with client's financial profiles and be aware of potential errors with added aggregated accounts. Advisors will have the ability to see exactly what parts of individual client accounts need attention, helping advisors communicate with clients at the most valuable times. These actionable alerts allow for proactive communication, making client retention more fluid without the hassle of overloading an advisor's schedule.

NaviPlan Forecaster improvements

Advicent has also developed a more detailed NaviPlan Forecaster financial assessment with updates that now support Roth account data entry for prospective and active clients. Advisors can add Roth account data next to traditional qualified as well as non-qualified account data under the "Savings and Investments" section.

