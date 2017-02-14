AdvisoryWorld Launches Acquire, a New Lead Generation Tool for Financial Advisors

Extends AdvisoryWorld's Technology Suite to Support Advisors' Practices from Prospect Lead to New Client and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - AdvisoryWorld, a leading software provider for financial advisors, today announced the launch of AdvisoryWorld Acquire, a new lead generation tool that turns financial advisor website visitors into educated, prospective leads. Michael Wilson, President and COO of AdvisoryWorld, will demonstrate Acquire at T3 Technology Tools for Today Advisor Conference and will further discuss lead generation in his T3 session, "Prospecting for new business in a highly regulated environment," on February 16, 2017, at 5:10pm.

AdvisoryWorld Acquire is a white-labeled application accessed via an advisor's website. The prospective investor is guided through a fully customizable goal and risk profile questionnaire that then points to a recommended model asset allocation providing the prospect and advisor with a solid foundation for their new relationship. When bundled with AdvisoryWorld's Advisor Proposal Generator, Acquire acts as the investor's front-end to the full prospect to new account opening digital process. Additionally, AdvisoryWorld's integrations with industry leading CRM, portfolio management and financial planning platforms create a seamless workflow to support advisors' practices from prospect lead to new client and beyond.

"We are thrilled to unveil Acquire at this year's T3 Advisor Conference," said Michael Wilson, President & COO of AdvisoryWorld. "In 2015, we launched our Advisor Proposal Generator to fulfill advisors' continued and growing demand for white labeled, client facing workflows and dynamic outputs such as Investment Policy Statements, proposals and fact sheets. Since its launch, our Advisor Proposal Generator has been successfully implemented by thousands of advisory practices nationwide. We've seen the same demand not only continue but also evolve to include enhanced investor interaction. Now, clients and prospects are demanding digital interaction with their advisors. We created Acquire to provide investors with a 'freemium' of interactive financial analysis which in-turn automatically converts such investors into qualified leads for advisors."

Acquire joins AdvisoryWorld's established technology suite that includes the Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis tools, extending AdvisoryWorld's technological reach to cover the entire prospect lead to client life cycle. In addition to providing advisors with white labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation. For more information on AdvisoryWorld and Acquire, please visit AdvisoryWorld at the T3 Technology Tools for Today Advisor Conference booth 511 or visit http://advisoryworld.com/.

About AdvisoryWorld

AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.