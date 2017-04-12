Adyen Discloses 2016 Revenues of US$727 Million, Growing 99% Year-Over-Year

Leading Payment Platform Has Over US$1.4 Million in Revenue Per Employee, and Continues to Increase Market Share Within Asia Pacific; Microsoft, Sephora, Symantec, WeWork and Bonobos Added to Adyen's List of Customers

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Adyen, the technology company reinventing payments for the global economy, today announced 2016 revenue for the business surpassed US$700 million, up from US$365 million in 20151. The news follows Adyen's previous disclosure that it processed US$90 billion in transactions in 2016, a year-over-year increase of 80 percent. With US$727 million in revenue and 500 employees at the end of 2016, Adyen is bringing in over US$1.4 million in revenue per employee.

"Many of the world's largest companies trust Adyen to handle their transactions, and the growth we've seen is a sign that global businesses are demanding a better payment platform," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "By offering global reach and a seamless experience across channels within a single system, Adyen is expanding the possibilities of payments and transforming the way both retailers and shoppers navigate the payments landscape."

Adyen continues to add the fastest growing and most innovative companies to its impressive list of customers, with recent additions including WeWork, Sephora, Symantec and Microsoft. Retailer Bonobos, also among the list of new Adyen merchants, is focused on giving people new ways to shop, relying on Adyen to help them connect their online purchases under one single platform and provide better shopping experiences to customers.

About Adyen:

Adyen is the technology company reinventing payments for the global economy. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 8 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, L'Oreal and Burberry.

1 2016 average EUR/USD exchange rate