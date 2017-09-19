Aegean Airlines, Greece's Largest Carrier, Selects MediaValet to Manage Creative Operations

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is excited to announce that Aegean Airlines S.A. (GA: AEGN) (Aegean Airlines), the largest commercial airline in Greece, has selected MediaValet to streamline team collaboration, manage brand integrity and increase creative productivity across all departments, offices and partners.

Aegean Airlines has been awarded "Best Regional Airline in Europe," by Skytrax World Airline Awards, for the last seven consecutive years. This has placed Aegean at the forefront of an elite group of airlines globally renowned for their unwavering high standards of service. To maintain the integrity of their brand and support their rapid pace of growth, Aegean has to support a multitude of marketing, sales and support activities across a vast ecosystem of internal teams, departments, offices, partners and vendors.

Prior to MediaValet, Aegean Airlines stored their media assets and other marketing resources across multiple desktops and storage drives. Internal teams were manually handling all internal and external requests for approved marketing and sales resources, creating hours of unnecessary administrative work every day. Thanks to MediaValet, the Aegean team now has a globally accessible, highly secure and scalable central library for all their assets. This enables approved users, internal and external, to quickly access, search, and render the specific assets and exact formats they need -- when they need them. This approach of creating a central library of approved assets creates a single source of truth for efficiently and securely managing and tracking the use of all assets across Aegean's vast network of users. For users, this approach is highly productive, saving precious time throughout each project.

"We take great pride in helping our customers take control of their assets, increase productivity across their organizations and ensure the integrity of their brands," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "With 40 highly secure, hyper-scalable data centres around the world, we're able to offer global organizations an unparalleled level of accessibility, scalability and utility previously unavailable."

Continued MacLaren, "We're honored to be chosen by Aegean Airlines and look forward to helping them push the upper boundaries of service quality and organization-wide operational productivity."

