Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Announces the Appointment of Justin Yagerman as New Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Business Strategy

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. ( NYSE : ANW) ("Aegean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Justin Yagerman as new Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Business Strategy effective as of today, Monday, October 2, 2017.

Mr. Yagerman was the Executive Director of Global Real Assets at JP Morgan Asset Management from June 2014 until June 2017 and Director of Equity Research at Deutsche Bank Securities from 2009 to 2014. Prior to this and between 2001 and 2009, he was Director of Equity Research at Wells Fargo Securities and Vice President at Bearn Stearns & Co.

Mr. Jonathan Mcilroy, President, commented, "We are delighted to have Justin join our team bringing over extensive experience in research, corporate finance, strategy and investing. His insight in the broader maritime sector and his long tenure in the investment community will be greatly beneficial to Aegean, as we are repositioning our global footprint."

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The Company procures product from various sources (such as refineries, oil producers, and traders) and resells it to a diverse group of customers across all major commercial shipping sectors and leading cruise lines. Currently, Aegean has a global presence in 30 markets and a team of professionals ready to serve its customers wherever they are around the globe. For additional information please visit: www.ampni.com