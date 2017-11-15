Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. ( NYSE : ANW) ("Aegean" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Recorded sales volumes of 4,139,624 metric tons.

Gross profit of $67.9 million.

Generated operating income of $6.7 million.

Recorded net loss attributable to Aegean shareholders of $3.8 million or $0.10 basic and diluted losses per share.

Generated EBITDA of $15.2 million.

Management Commentary

Jonathan McIlroy, Aegean's President, commented, "We experienced an extremely challenging market environment during the third quarter of 2017. Despite modest improvement in some segments of the shipping industry, the oil markets and the marine fuel sector remain under great pressure with intense competition leading to further margin deterioration. This situation was compounded by extraordinary events. Adverse weather, which included three hurricanes, as well as a refinery fire all significantly affected procurement costs as well as sales volumes in some regions. Despite the material progress we have made in cost reduction and asset rationalization, we recorded a net loss of $3.8 million for the third quarter.

"During the quarter, we implemented strategic initiatives which will help reposition Aegean's business for the long term. We withdrew from the loss-generating physical supply business in the Singapore market. However, given the size of the market we will continue to maintain a trading presence to serve our global customers and keep our finger on the pulse of the trade. We are also rationalizing our U.S. West Coast storage operations, moving to smaller facilities where capacity better corresponds to actual utilization levels. This will enable us to reduce costs and improve profit margins. We have also rationalized our fleet operations in Gibraltar leading to better utilization and lower cost.

"On the business development front, we previously announced our expansion into the U.S. east coast port of Savannah and are quickly ramping up this operation. We also announced an agreement to enhance our presence in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin islands and expect to add at least one more new market presence in the first half of 2018.

"Overall, we have taken cumulative measures through October 2017 that are expected to yield annualized cost savings of $24 million, exceeding our original goal of $20 million by 20%. We believe further cost savings opportunities exist across our network and have raised our goal to $30 million in annualized savings. This will be achieved through further rationalization and optimization of our network and asset mix as well as expansion into new, more profitable markets."

Spyros Gianniotis, Aegean's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Q3 2017 saw a 7.5% decrease in sales volume when compared to the prior quarter, mainly as the result of our reduced presence in Singapore and Fujairah and weather conditions in other areas. Gross spread per metric ton declined by 13.1%, to $14.60 from $16.80 in the prior quarter, reflecting the overall tough market environment compounded by the impact of extraordinary factors such severe weather in the form of three hurricanes and a refinery fire, disrupting procurement, impacting prices, margins and hedging. As a result, we recorded a net loss of $3.8 million for Q3 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2017 decreased by 37.3% from Q2 2017, down to $15.1 million from $24.1 million.

"While our results reflect a challenging marketplace, we continue to focus on optimizing our business and we were successful in reducing operating expenses by nearly $5 million quarter-over-quarter and have already exceeded our annualized savings goal of $20 million.

"We believe that as we continue to rationalize our global business in this competitive market, our balance sheet strength and geographic mix will differentiate Aegean from competitors that do not have the benefit of our broad network and solid capitalization."

Financial Results

Revenue - The Company reported total revenue of $1,344.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 18.0% compared to the same period in 2016, primarily due to the increase in oil prices. Voyage and other revenues decreased to $19.0 million or by 10.0% compared to the same period in 2016.





Gross Profit - Gross Profit, which equals total revenue less directly attributable cost of revenue, decreased by 23.2% to $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $88.4 million in the same period in 2016.





Operating Expense - The Company reported operating expense of $61.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of $4.8 million or 7.3% compared to the same period in prior year.





Operating Income - Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 adjusted for the sale of non-core assets was $6.7 million, a decrease of 74.5% compared to the same period in the prior year.





Net Loss - Net loss attributable to Aegean shareholders adjusted for the sale of non-core assets was $3.8 million, or $0.10 basic and diluted earnings per share, a decrease of $21.5 million or 121.5% compared to the same period in 2016.





Operational Metrics

Sales Volume - For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported marine fuel sales volumes of 4,139,624 metric tons, a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period in 2016.





Adjusted EBITDA Per Metric Ton of Marine Fuel Sold - For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marine fuel sold of $3.66. Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marine fuel sold in the prior year period was $8.84 per metric ton.





Gross Spread Per Metric Ton of Marine Fuel Sold - For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold on an aggregate basis of $14.6. Gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold in the prior year period was $18.6.





Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash used in operating activities was $14.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.





Net cash used in investing activities was $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.





Net cash provided by financing activities was $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.





As of September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $74.8 million and working capital of $360.2 million. Non-cash working capital, or working capital excluding cash and debt, was $731.8 million.





As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $819.0 million of undrawn amounts under its working capital facilities and $74.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to finance working capital requirements.





The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2017, was 38,300,741. The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was 46,464,248.





Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) Income Statement Data: Revenues - third parties $ 1,133,312 $ 1,339,057 $ 2,864,165 $ 4,294,323 Revenues - related companies 6,244

5,068 15,879 14,719 Total revenues 1,139,556 1,344,125 2,880,044 4,309,042 Cost of revenues - third parties 1,029,942 1,250,078 2,568,063 4,010,664 Cost of revenues- related companies 21,174 26,162 49,294 67,914 Total cost of revenues 1,051,116 1,276,240 2,617,357 4,078,578 Gross profit 88,440 67,885 262,687 230,464 Operating expenses: Selling and distribution 48,206 49,731 148,921 157,674 General and administrative 13,531 11,250 36,850 35,519 Amortization of intangible assets 303 171 900 506 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels 3,875 (27 ) 6,312 (94 ) Operating income 22,525 6,760 69,704 36,859 Net financing cost (8,319 ) (12,802 ) (30,157 ) (39,591 ) Foreign exchange (losses) / gains, net (121 ) 582 (1,804 ) 1,179 Income tax (expense) / benefit (3,456 ) 1,720 (1,811 ) 898 Net income/(loss) 10,629 (3,740 ) 35,932 (655 ) Less income attributable to non-controlling interest 78 35 86 43 Net income/(loss) attributable to AMPNI shareholders $ 10,551 $ (3,775 ) $ 35,846 $ (698 ) Basic earnings/(losses) per share (U.S. dollars) $ 0.22 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.02 ) Diluted earnings/(losses) per share (U.S. dollars) $ 0.22 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.02 ) EBITDA(1) $ 30,546 $ 15,160 $ 93,152 $ 61,304 Other Financial Data: Gross spread on marine petroleum products(2) $ 80,460 $ 61,177 $ 242,032 $ 210,235 Gross spread on lubricants(2) 1,114 734 2,879 2,085 Gross spread on marine fuel(2) 79,346 60,443 239,153 208,150 Gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold (U.S. dollars) (2) 18.6 14.6 19.0 15.9 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 34,699 $ (14,807 ) $ (14,798 ) $ (63,155 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 1,076 (360 ) 199 (3,092 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (105,819 ) 8,697 (67,328 ) 48,299 Sales Volume Data (Metric Tons):(3) Total sales volumes 4,258,954 4,139,624 12,564,379 13,064,381 Other Operating Data: Number of owned bunkering tankers, end of period(4) 45.0 45.0 45.0 45.0 Average number of owned bunkering tankers(4)(5) 46.0 45.0 47.8 45.0 Special Purpose Vessels, end of period(6) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Number of operating storage facilities, end of period(7) 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0

Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data (Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2016 As of

September 30,

2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars,

unless otherwise stated) Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 93,836 74,828 Gross trade receivables 512,398 590,506 Allowance for doubtful accounts (8,647 ) (10,492 ) Inventories 187,766 236,267 Current assets 909,252 1,003,490 Total assets 1,600,933 1,677,766 Trade payables 131,584 133,572 Current liabilities (including current portion of long-term debt) 497,712 643,320 Total debt 817,631 876,124 Total liabilities 1,011,342 1,078,634 Total stockholder's equity 589,591 599,132 Working Capital Data: Working capital(8) 411,540 360,170 Working capital excluding cash and debt(8) 629,370 731,839

Notes:

1. EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that recorded by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, vessel and investment impairments, gains/losses on vessel disposals and other non-recurring exceptional items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included herein because they are a basis upon which the Company assesses its operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marine fuel sold represents the net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, vessel and investment impairments, gains/losses on vessel disposals and other non-recurring exceptional items the Company generates per metric ton of marine fuel sold. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marine fuel sold by dividing the EBITDA by the sales volume of marine fuel. Marine fuel sales do not include sales of lubricants.

The following table reconciles net income/(loss) attributable to AMPNI to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marine fuel sold for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars,

unless otherwise stated) Net income/(loss) to AMPNI shareholders 10,551 (3,775 ) 35,846 (698 ) Add: Net financing cost including amortization of financing costs 8,319 12,802 30,157 39,591 Add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,456 (1,720 ) 1,811 (898 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of financing costs 8,220 7,853 25,338 23,309 EBITDA 30,546 15,160 93,152 61,304 Add: Loss on sale of vessels 3,875 (27 ) 6,312 (94 ) Add: Accelerated Shares 3,230 - 3,230 - Adjusted EBITDA 37,651 15,133 102,694 61,210 Sales volume of marine fuel (metric tons) 4,258,954 4,139,624 12,564,379 13,064,381 Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of marinefuel sold (U.S. dollars) 8.84 3.66 8.17 4.69

2. Gross spread on marine petroleum products represents the margin the Company generates on sales of marine fuel and lubricants. Gross spread on marine fuel represents the margin that the Company generates on sales of various classifications of marine fuel oil ("MFO") or marine gas oil ("MGO"). Gross spread on lubricants represents the margin that the Company generates on sales of lubricants. Gross spread on marine petroleum products, gross spread of MFO and gross spread on lubricants are not items recognized by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit or any other indicator of a Company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of gross spread may not be the same as that used by other companies in the same or other industries. The Company calculates the above-mentioned gross spreads by subtracting from the sales of the respective marine petroleum product the cost of the respective marine petroleum product sold and cargo transportation costs. For arrangements in which the Company physically supplies the respective marine petroleum product using its bunkering tankers, costs of the respective marine petroleum products sold represents amounts paid by the Company for the respective marine petroleum product sold in the relevant reporting period. For arrangements in which the respective marine petroleum product is purchased from the Company's related company, Aegean Oil S.A., or Aegean Oil, cost of the respective marine petroleum products sold represents the total amount paid by the Company to the physical supplier for the respective marine petroleum product and its delivery to the custom arrangements, in which the Company purchases cargos of marine fuel for its floating storage facilities. Transportation costs may be included in the purchase price of marine fuels from the supplier or may be incurred separately from a transportation provider. Gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold represents the margin the Company generates per metric ton of marine fuel sold. The Company calculates gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold by dividing the gross spread on marine fuel by the sales volume of marine fuel. Marine fuel sales do not include sales of lubricants. The following table reflects the calculation of gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars,

unless otherwise stated) Sales of marine petroleum products 1,118,441 1,325,114 2,821,064 4,251,124 Less: Cost of marine petroleum products sold (1,037,981 ) (1,263,937 ) (2,579,032 ) (4,040,889 ) Gross spread on marine petroleum products 80,460 61,177 242,032 210,235 Less: Gross spread on lubricants (1,114 ) (734 ) (2,879 ) (2,085 ) Gross spread on marine fuel 79,346 60,443 239,153 208,150 Sales volume of marine fuel (metric tons) 4,258,954 4,139,624 12,564,379 13,064,381 Gross spread per metric ton of marinefuel sold (U.S. dollars) 18.6 14.6 19.0 15.9

3. Sales volume of marine fuel is the volume of sales of various classifications of MFO and MGO for the relevant period and is denominated in metric tons. The Company does not include the sales volume of lubricants in the calculation of gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold.

4. Bunkering fleet comprises both bunkering vessels and barges.

5. Figure represents average bunkering fleet number for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each bunkering tanker or barge was used as part of the fleet during the period divided by the cumulative number of calendar days in the period multiplied by the number of bunkering tankers at the end of the period. This figure does not take into account non-operating days due to either scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.

6. Special Purpose Vessels consists of the Orion, a 550 dwt tanker which is based in our Greek market.

7. The Company owns two barges, the Mediterranean and Umnenga, as floating storage facilities in Greece and South Africa. The Company also operates on-land storage facilities in Las Palmas, Fujairah, Tangiers, the U.S.A. and Hamburg.

The ownership of storage facilities allows the Company to mitigate its risk of supply shortages. Generally, storage costs are included in the price of refined marine fuel quoted by local suppliers. The Company expects that the ownership of storage facilities will allow it to convert the variable costs of this storage fee mark-up per metric ton quoted by suppliers into fixed costs of operating its owned storage facilities, thus enabling the Company to spread larger sales volumes over a fixed cost base and to decrease its refined fuel costs.

8. Working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital excluding cash and debt is defined as current assets minus cash and cash equivalents minus restricted cash minus current liabilities plus short-term borrowings plus current portion of long-term debt.

9. Net income as adjusted for non-cash items, such as depreciation, provision for doubtful accounts, share-based compensation, amortization, deferred income taxes, gain/loss on sale of vessels, impairment losses, unrealized loss/(gain) on derivatives and unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain), net, is used to assist in evaluating our ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Net income as adjusted for non-cash items is not recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of the Company's performance required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The following table reflects the calculation of net income/(loss) as adjusted for non-cash items for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars,

unless otherwise stated) Net income/(loss) 10,629 (3,740 ) 35,932 (655 ) Add: Depreciation 6,152 5,961 18,944 17,758 Add: Provision for doubtful accounts (230 ) (67 ) 1,191 1,860 Add: Share based compensation 5,651 3,094 10,239 8,711 Add: Amortization 4,535 5,116 13,686 15,006 Add: Net deferred tax expense / (benefit) 1,288 840 (671 ) 4,235 Add: Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives (742 ) 9,099 33,452 (4,616 ) Add: Loss / (gain) on sale of vessels 3,875 (27 ) 6,312 (94 ) Add: Unrealized foreign exchange loss / (gain) 42 (437 ) 131 (68 ) Net income/(loss) as adjusted for non-cash items 31,200 19,839 119,216 42,137

Third Quarter 2017 Dividend Announcement

On November 15, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2017 dividend of $0.02 per share payable on or about December 13, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2017. The dividend amount was determined in accordance with the Company's dividend policy of paying cash dividends on a quarterly basis subject to factors including the requirements of Marshall Islands law, future earnings, capital requirements, financial condition, future prospects and such other factors as are determined by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company anticipates retaining most of its future earnings, if any, for use in operations and business expansion.

