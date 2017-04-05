Aequus Launches Medical Cannabis Physician Research in US and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) ( OTCQB : AQSZF) ("Aequus") announced today they will fund market research targeting up to 500 physicians across Canada and certain US states to further understand their current prescribing experience and perceptions around medical cannabis. It is estimated that only 5% of current prescribers in Canada recommend the use of medical cannabis, despite new regulations by Health Canada announced in August of 2016 which provide patients in Canada with an ability to access cannabis for medical purposes when recommended by their physician.

This research will serve as a tool to identify barriers to current use and potential product offerings that could address those concerns in specific therapeutic areas. Aequus is committed to advancing patient-centric products and intends to use the results from this study to guide in their development efforts with medical cannabis. The research will target physicians across a number of specialties, including pain, oncology, movement disorders, family medicine and natural health practitioners, in both Canada and certain states in the US.

"Aequus has a continued commitment to developing a pipeline of products that is supported by significant physician, patient and payor insights," said Doug Janzen, President and CEO of Aequus Pharmaceuticals. "We are applying the same methodology that we use to develop our current prescription therapeutics to this rapidly evolving medical cannabis field. As we look to enhance the delivery systems used with medical cannabis, we will be engaging with physicians and patients alike to ensure they are satisfied by the products we expect to advance."

About Aequus

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) ( OTCQB : AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus' development stage pipeline includes several products in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

