Aequus to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) ( OTCQB : AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Janzen, will present at the sixth annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday May 1st, 2017 at 3:00pm Eastern Daylight Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) ( OTCQB : AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus' development stage pipeline includes several products in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

About the Conference

Bloom Burton & Co. will host its sixth annual Healthcare Investor Conference on May 1 and 2, 2017 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Canada. The conference aims to showcase approximately sixty of the premier Canadian healthcare companies to the Bloom Burton & Co. network of investors, who generally join from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The conference will include networking sessions, keynote speeches and panel discussions with venture capital, public equity and strategic investors. The event attracts investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies Investors will have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies and participate in 1-on-1 meetings with company management.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in healthcare for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.