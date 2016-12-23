Aer Lingus bringing people home since 1936

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Aer Lingus, Ireland's only 4 Star airline, which has been flying Irish people home since 1936, has today released a short film capturing three very special journeys home for Christmas of Irish people living in New York and San Francisco. The emotive video features up and coming Dublin singer-songwriter, Tim Chadwick's song, 'Belong'.

Each of the three travellers was picked based on compelling reasons they had given to Aer Lingus about their desire to come home for Christmas.

From San Francisco, we brought Tracey, her husband and two boys to Glasnevin to surprise Joan and Tony and reunite with their grandchildren. James's family in Dundalk have not enjoyed Christmas dinner in their home since he emigrated to New York as they didn't want to leave his seat empty. And we brought Brendan home to his family in Lusk to regain his title as the most boisterous family member on Christmas Day.

Aer Lingus not only captured their journeys from the United States to Ireland, they even met the three families left behind in Ireland. Entirely unaware of what was really at play, the families described how much they missed their loved ones at Christmas…..little did they know who would be walking through the front door a few days later!

Please see video link here: https://youtu.be/1XWfRWNj9ms

About Brendan Donohoe

Brendan aged 33 is originally from Lusk, County Dublin but has been living in New York for the last 10 years. He is the youngest of five children and has lots of nieces and nephews. Living away from Ireland he dearly misses his parents Seamus and Mary Donohoe and the entire family. His dad Seamus battled cancer for years and thankfully now has the all clear -- but until now Brendan hasn't been able to celebrate the good news with his family in Ireland. To have been given the chance to fly this Christmas thanks to Aer Lingus means everything to him.

About James Lambert

James aged 24 from Dundalk, County Louth is the eldest in the family and has two sisters and a little brother. His family are certainly very lively and huge animal lovers -- his sister manages to put together an animal Christmas, with live animals including dogs, cats, a rabbit and even a tortoise. He has been living abroad for almost four years in New York and couldn't wait to get back again for the animal Christmas!

About Tracey Donegan

Tracey aged 40 is originally from Glasnevin in Dublin but has been living in San Francisco with her husband and two boys aged 6 and 13.

While Tracey was home this year to see her family, neither her kids nor her husband have been back since they left over three years ago.

The Donegans are self-employed and they haven't been able to take a family holiday since they relocated. Tracey would love nothing more than to get her husband home to see his father who recently had major heart surgery. Coming home this Christmas means the world to them and she's predicting lots of tears at their homecoming!