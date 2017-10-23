Aer Lingus Celebrates Two Millionth Transatlantic Booking of 2017

JERICHO, NY--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) -

Andrew Hickson from Boston made the two millionth Aer Lingus transatlantic booking of 2017

To celebrate Aer Lingus upgraded Mr Hickson and gifted him with A FREE PAIR OF RETURN BUSINESS CLASS transatlantic flights to a European city of his choice

Aer Lingus flies from 12 cities across North America including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and recently announced Philadelphia

Dublin Airport is now the fifth largest transatlantic gateway in Europe offering Bostonians connections to more than 50 key European cities

Saturday 21st October 2017: Aer Lingus, Ireland's only 4 Star airline, recently celebrated its two millionth transatlantic booking and today the airline welcomed Andrew Hickson on board flight EI138 who made the milestone booking.

Andrew's journey from Boston to Vienna, Austria via Dublin was even more enjoyable than he could have anticipated when he was upgraded to Business Class courtesy of the airline and he also received two complimentary business class flights to fly with Aer Lingus from North America to a European city of his choice.

Aer Lingus' business class offering boasts a fully lie flat seat allowing guests to stretch out and enjoy a peaceful night's sleep. Business class guests also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, the latest blockbuster movies and TV series packaged in more than 120 hours of inflight entertainment, not to mention the finest Irish cuisine. Upon arrival into Dublin for those guests visiting Ireland, they can freshen up in the Aer Lingus Revival Lounge located in Dublin Airport's Arrival area where they can avail of showers, clothes pressing and light refreshments before departing the airport to begin their trip to the emerald isle.

Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4 Star airline and has been operating for over 80 years. It has connected Ireland to North America for almost 60 years, having commenced transatlantic flying in 1958.

Over recent years Aer Lingus has announced record transatlantic expansion now flying from 12 key North American destinations which include Boston, New York JFK, Newark, Hartford, Washington, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto and Philadelphia which was just announced earlier this month.

Travelling with Aer Lingus to Europe, American travellers enjoy seamless connections to more than 50 European destinations. Returning home from Dublin and Shannon to North America they can experience the benefit of US Immigration Preclearance before they depart which offers a seamless arrival on the other side.

Commenting on the milestone occasion, Declan Kearney, Director of Communications at Aer Lingus, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr Hickson on board Aer Lingus flight EI138 from Boston to Dublin today marking our two million transatlantic booking. Growing out transatlantic network continues to be a significant focus for Aer Lingus. Within the last two years we have introduced four new transatlantic services -- Los Angeles, Hartford, Newark and Miami -- and earlier this month we announced a new service from Philadelphia to Dublin which will begin in March 2018. We are proud to be Ireland's only 4 Star airline connecting Ireland to the US and to provide a seamless gateway to Europe via our home at Dublin Airport. We're delighted to extend the warm Irish welcome that has become synonymous with Aer Lingus to our close friends in North America."

