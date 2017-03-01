Aer Lingus Launches Spring & Summer Sale on Fares to Ireland

U.S. travelers who book between now and March 9th will enjoy discounted roundtrip fares: from $549 roundtrip when traveling April 1 through June 15, 2017; from $699 roundtrip when traveling July 1 through August 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Aer Lingus, Ireland's only 4-Star airline connecting North America to Ireland, offers U.S. travelers extended savings when booking their spring or summer getaway to Ireland. To enjoy these special offers, customers must book via AerLingus.com by 7:00 p.m. ET on March 9th and travel between April 1, 2017 and August 22, 2017.

Guests may take advantage of roundtrip fares from over 70 U.S. cities to Ireland. Fares start from $549 for springtime travel between April 1st and June 15th. Summertime discounted rates start from $699 for travel between July 1st and August 22nd. Visit www.aerlingus.com for full details.

"All of our transatlantic flights include a free checked bag, meal, seat selection and inflight entertainment," said Helen Maguire, Director Consumer Sales, Aer Lingus North America, "making Aer Lingus the smart choice for travelers looking for value."

The Aer Lingus Vacation Store

Discover Ireland with terrific value-added air and land inclusive packages with the Aer Lingus Vacation Store. Springtime Fly and Drive packages start at $599 per person, and includes roundtrip airfare, taxes and fees as well as a car rental for six nights. Or this summer visit Ireland's greatest cities from $1,165 per person, including roundtrip airfare, taxes and fees as well as six night's hotel and car rental.

To take advantage of these limited time offers and for more information, please visit the Aer Lingus website at www.aerlingus.com