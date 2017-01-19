Aer Lingus Launches Spring & Summer Sale on International Fares to Multiple Destinations Across Europe

U.S. travelers who book between now and January 25th will enjoy discounted roundtrip fares: from $599 roundtrip when traveling April 1 through June 15, 2017; from $799 roundtrip when traveling June 16 through June 30, 2017 and August 6 through August 22

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Aer Lingus, Ireland's only 4-Star airline connecting North America to Ireland, offers U.S. travelers extended savings when booking trips to more than 25 destinations across Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. To enjoy these special offers, customers must book via AerLingus.com by January 25th (7:00 p.m. ET) and travel between April 1, 2017 and August 22, 2017.

Aer Lingus guests may take advantage of roundtrip fares from major U.S. cities to Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe from $599* for springtime travel between April 1st and June 15th. Or plan a summer trip with discounted rates beginning at $799* for travel between June 16th and June 30th as well as August 6th through August 22nd. Visit www.aerlingus.com for full details.

"We're excited to offer our customers an opportunity to explore Europe during the spring and summer seasons," said Helen Maguire, Director Consumer Sales, Aer Lingus North America. "In addition to visiting Continental Europe, travelers also have the option of doing a quick stopover in Dublin at no additional charge to discover its many wonders when flying Aer Lingus."

The Aer Lingus Vacation Store

The Aer Lingus Vacation Store is providing additional value with inclusive air and land packages. Travelers who book any Vacation Store package for travel between April 1st and August 22nd will receive a $100 per person credit to use on any sightseeing, day tours, and meals that the Vacation Store offers. A few of our more popular options include The Guinness Storehouse, Giants Causeway & Titanic Day Tour, Walking Tour of Venice, and Paris Illuminations by Night.

To take advantage of these limited time offers and for more information, please visit the Aer Lingus website at www.aerlingus.com