Aer Lingus Provides Special Airfares for Guests Attending the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic

JERICHO, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Aer Lingus, Ireland's only 4 Star airline, has today announced special airfares for those traveling to the Emerald Isle for The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, a college basketball tournament held in conjunction with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Sport Changes Life, Rory McIllroy's Foundation, the Rory Foundation, and The SSE Arena, Belfast. The tournament, which will take place on December 1st and 2nd, will feature Holy Cross vs. Manhattan College and La Salle University vs. Towson University.

"As the official airline of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, it's our privilege to not only fly the teams to the tournament, but also the loyal fans, who will travel across the Atlantic to show their support," said Jack Foley, Aer Lingus Executive Vice President, North America. "We look forward to offering guests a warm welcome on board our flights."

Special fares are available from across Aer Lingus' East Coast transatlantic network of Boston (BOS); Hartford (BDL); New York (JFK and EWR), and Washington D.C. (IAD) for outbound travel to Ireland between November 17 and November 30, and return flights between December 3 and December 10, 2017.

Roundtrip fares, inclusive of taxes and fees are as follows:

From JFK, EWR, BDL $469* From BOS $479* From IAD $559*

These fares are available exclusively through Aer Lingus' Emerald Exclusives Desk, which operates Monday through Friday 9:30 am - 4:30 pm EST. They can be reached via telephone at 1-877-351-6665.

Terms and conditions:

*Fares valid on Aer Lingus roundtrip, transatlantic services between specified markets and Dublin, Ireland for outbound travel between November 17 and 30, 2017 and return travel between December 3 and 10, 2017. Ticket must be purchased by May 31, 2017. Offers apply to North American originating passengers only. Fares are per person, including carrier and government imposed fees and taxes. Fluctuations in exchange rates may affect some taxes and fees. Valid for new bookings only and must be purchased at time of reservation. Fares are subject to availability in the economy cabin. Blackout dates, flight restrictions, and certain terms and conditions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotion. Fares are nonrefundable, except that if the reservation is cancelled within 24 hours after it was made, the amounts will be refunded provided the reservation was made one week or more prior to departure.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. It operates 62 aircraft on routes across Europe and North America carrying 12 million guests per annum. Aer Lingus' mission is to be the leading value carrier operating on the North Atlantic. It is the only airline operating between the United States and Ireland, which has a 4-Star rating (as awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization). Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups.