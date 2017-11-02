Aera Technology Launches First Suite of Data-Enabled Cognitive Skills

AI-Embedded Skills Enable Cognitive Automation at Scale in the Supply Chain

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Aera Technology, the company enabling the Self-Driving Enterprise, today announced the release of a suite of high-impact Cognitive Skills: Cognitive Demand Management, Cognitive Manufacturing Performance and Supply Chain 360. Each Cognitive Skill leverages machine learning and embeds artificial intelligence into granular aspects of the supply chain, enabling cognitive automation at scale. Aera Technology also announced the availability of its mobile app, available on iOS and Android, equipped with Voice search that allows users to interact with their data in real-time, ask questions, take actions, view KPIs, collaborate with colleagues and more.

Aera understands how businesses work, makes real-time recommendations, predicts outcomes, and takes action autonomously. Constellation Research's R "Ray" Wang notes in the Harvard Business Review, "Since 2000, 52% of the Fortune 500 has been acquired, merged, gone bankrupt, or fallen off the list. In such a transformative and disruptive time, how can business leaders spur rapid growth? Executives must seek next generation solutions that are proactive, predictive, and actionable. These new systems must be intelligent, democratize decision-making, and provide real-time decision support across the enterprise."

In a world where change is constant, Aera's suite of Cognitive Skills applies cognitive automation to solve for specific business needs and provides real-time insight, recommendations, and predictions. The new Cognitive Skills include:

Cognitive Demand Management (CDM) delivers a new level of speed and agility for both supply chain and sales by optimizing inventory, sales and forecasts. By augmenting ERP and CRM data with artificial intelligence, Aera delivers precise demand and sales forecasts at a granular level in real-time. Demand drivers, such as new product introduction and sales plans, are dynamically calculated using machine learning algorithms to ensure the accuracy of forecasts, revenue plans and growth.





"Aera's Cognitive Skills bring the Self-Driving Enterprise to life by freeing businesses to course-correct supply chain processes autonomously and in real-time," says Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technology. "Now you can ask Aera about the variance between forecasts, opportunities to optimize inventory, and more -- and Aera will provide a real-time answer and even take action autonomously."

More on Cognitive Skills on the Aera Technology website.

At Aera Technology, we deliver the technology that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise: a cognitive operating system that connects you with your business and autonomously orchestrates your operations. Using proprietary data crawling, industry models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Aera is revolutionizing how people relate to data, and how organizations function. Aera Technology serves the Global 1000 from 8 offices, and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.