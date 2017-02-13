AeroGrow Reports Results for the Third quarter ended December 31, 2016

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - AeroGrow International, Inc. ( OTCQB : AERO)

Third Quarter Sales up 11% to $13.2 million

Year to Date Sales up 21% to $17.6 million

Strong Sales in On-line and Retail Channels; High Levels of Sell-thru

Third Quarter Operating Income was $620K; Year to Date improvement + 42%

Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA $1.5 million; Year to Date + 470%

AeroGrow International, Inc. ( OTCQB : AERO) ("AeroGrow" or the "Company"), which is the manufacturer and distributor of the world's leading indoor gardening systems -- the AeroGarden line of Smart Countertop Gardens™ -- announced results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.

For the quarter the Company recorded total net revenue of $13.2 million, up from $11.9 million the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.48 million, down from $1.65 million, primarily due to increased advertising spending to further build the brand. For the nine months ended December 31, sales rose + 21% to $17.6 million from $14.5 million in the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA stands at $697 thousand, + 470% vs. $122 thousand in the prior year.

"I'm very pleased to report on our 2016 holiday selling season -- overall the best in our Company's history," said President and CEO J. Michael Wolfe. "Our focus this year was to continue the growth in our highly successful on-line channels and to establish in-store success with prominent national retailers. The results were exceptional as we experienced + 49% sell-thru growth at Amazon.com and + 101% at Amazon.ca. We also had good results with our other on-line retailers, including a very successful launch at Target.com. But I think the really big news for us was the success we had in-store as we experienced nearly 100% chain-wide sell-thru at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Sur La Table, with high-profile rollouts at both stores.

"We have worked hard to get our product line, our advertising, our point of purchase merchandising and our mix of stores optimized so that we could begin seeing good success in brick and mortar retail. This resulted in our spending more on media than we have previously, but drove excellent sell-thru and I truly think we've now 'cracked the code' on achieving in-store retail success. We believe we are poised to grow this channel significantly.

"We also had good results in our Direct-to-Consumer business and on QVC. In addition we had a very successful launch in our European business -- with encouraging results on the Amazon platforms in the UK, France and Germany.

"While our sell-thru results were exceptional this past holiday season, I frankly would have liked our sales results (sell-in) to have been higher in the quarter. Two factors contributed to our quarterly sales results not being quite as robust as our sell-thru results: (1) we loaded more products in to retailers earlier than we have in the past (remember our second quarter sales were +106%); and (2) Amazon, our largest customer, recently began a new practice of carrying fewer days of inventory from key vendors. This resulted in our making fewer shipments to them in the quarter relative to their extremely strong holiday season sell-thru for our products. Early 2017 sell-thru at Amazon has been strong -- and we anticipate that they will remain a significant growth engine for us -- but short term sales may be impacted as they continue to adjust their inventory levels.

"Our new products were extremely well received -- particularly our launch of the world's first Wi-Fi enabled indoor garden. In addition, we introduced a series of gardens that feature colorful, high-end finishes, a major contributor to our success in the housewares channel.

"I've never been more excited about our future. In Amazon and our Direct-to-Consumer business, we have two very well-established channels that continue to grow and generate significant profitability. In addition, we've now proven that we can be successful in-store, a highly scalable channel that can grow significantly in the coming years. And we also had a very promising start to our international distribution model.

"Finally, we are now very well-capitalized, with no debt and a strong cash position due to improved performance and the warrant exercised by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in November of last year. When you combine the strong sales, expanding distribution, excellent capitalization, and the continued innovation of our product line, we believe we are in a very strong position to grow rapidly in fiscal 2018 and beyond."

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months ended

December 31, Nine Months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net revenue $ 13,207 $ 11,892 $ 17,605 $ 14,552 Cost of revenue 8,372 7,413 11,235 9,262 Gross profit 4,835 4,479 6,370 5,290 Operating expenses Research and development 102 92 312 394 Sales and marketing 3,365 2,822 4,914 4,093 General and administrative 746 705 1,802 1,941 Total operating expenses 4,213 3,619 7,028 6,428 Profit (loss) from operations 622 860 (658 ) (1,138 ) Other income (expense), net Fair value changes in derivative warrant liability (1,205 ) 1,549 (2,108 ) 1,218 Interest expense - related party (77 ) (139 ) (108 ) (197 ) Other income (expense), net 21 8 (20 ) 8 Total other income (expense), net (1,261 ) 1,418 (2,236 ) 1,029 Net income (loss) $ (639 ) $ 2,278 $ (2,894 ) $ (109 ) Change in fair value of stock and dividend to be distributed for Scotts Miracle-Gro transactions (1,447 ) (507 ) (2,214 ) 891 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (2,086 ) $ 1,771 $ (5,108 ) $ 782 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,022 7,500 13,452 7,235

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2016 March 31, 2016 (in thousands, except share and per share data)

ASSETS (Unaudited) (Derived from Audited Statements) Current assets Cash $ 48,345 $ 1,401 Restricted cash 15 15 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $38 and $14 at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively 4,077 1,577 Other receivables 185 232 Inventory 3,957 3,149 Prepaid expenses and other 615 196 Total current assets 57,194 6,570 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,927 and $3,652 at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively 475 620 Deposits and intangible assets 108 158 Total assets $ 57,777 $ 7,348 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,499 $ 1,733 Accrued expenses 2,512 964 Dividend payable 40,507 - Customer deposits 506 352 Deferred rent 1 1 Notes payable - related party - 1,293 Derivative warrant liability - 644 Debt associated with sale of intellectual property 128 160 Total current liabilities 46,153 5,147 Long term liabilities Capital lease liability 20 - Total liabilities 46,173 5,147 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 2,649,007 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively - 3 Common stock, $.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 33,477,287 and 7,499,966 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively 33 7 Additional paid-in capital 138,757 84,129 Stock to be distributed for Scotts Miracle-Gro transactions 2,642 2,391 Accumulated deficit (129,828 ) (84,329 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,604 2,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,777 $ 7,348 Three Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) 2016 2015 GAAP Profit from operations $ 622 $ 860 Add back non-cash items: Depreciation 90 97 Stock based compensation 60 60 Scotts Miracle-Gro IP royalty and branding license 712 646 Total non-cash items 862 803 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,484 $ 1,663 Nine Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) 2016 2015 GAAP Loss from operations $ (658 ) $ (1,138 ) Add back non-cash items: Depreciation 275 276 Stock based compensation 152 217 Scotts Miracle-Gro IP royalty and branding license 929 769 Total non-cash items 1,356 1,261 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 698 $ 122

The U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is income (loss) from operations as a liquidity measure. The non-U.S. GAAP ("Non-GAAP") financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings. Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP and has important limitations as an analytical tool. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and is defined differently by different companies, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden...you can grow anything! In April 2013, AeroGrow entered into a strategic partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro to continue to expand the indoor gardening market. For more information, visit http://www.aerogrow.com.

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 23, 2013, the Company announced that Scotts Miracle-Gro made a $4.5 million equity investment and IP acquisition with the Company, resulting in a 31% beneficial ownership interest in AeroGrow. In the process, AeroGrow took steps to entirely eliminate its long term debt, restructured the balance sheet to facilitate potential future transactions, and gained a valuable partnership for growth. The agreement affords AeroGrow the use of the globally recognized and highly trusted Miracle-Gro brand name while also providing AeroGrow a broad base of support in marketing, distribution, supply chain logistics, R&D, and sourcing.

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 30, 2016, the Company announced that SMG Growing Media, Inc. ("SMG Growing Media"), exercised a Warrant, entered into on April 22, 2013 between AeroGrow International, Inc. (the "Company") and SMG Growing Media (as amended, the "Warrant").

Immediately prior to the exercise of the Warrant, SMG Growing Media held 2,400,946 shares of Common Stock and 2,649,007 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock), representing, in the aggregate, approximately 45.0% of the issued and outstanding voting capital stock of the Company Pursuant to the exercise, the Company issued an additional 21,613,342 shares of Common Stock to SMG Growing Media. In addition, the Series B Preferred Stock automatically converted into Common Stock upon the exercise of the Warrant.

As a result of the transactions on November 29, 2016, SMG Growing became the holder of 26,663,295 shares of Common Stock representing approximately 80% of the issued and outstanding Common Stock of the Company on a fully diluted basis, as set forth in the Warrant.

The Warrant exercise price was $47,768,263.96 and paid from the working capital of SMG Growing Media.

The Board of Directors of the Company was restructured effective November 29 to reflect SMG's new ownership position. Of the money received by AeroGrow following the exercise of the warrants:

The new Board immediately declared a $41 million distribution ($1.21 per share) to shareholders of record on December 20, 2016, with a payout date for the distribution of January 3, 2017.

$6.8 million will remain in the Company to fully repay the working capital loan to Scotts Miracle-Gro, and provide working capital to fund operations and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

