AeroGrow to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results on February 14, 2017

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - AeroGrow International, Inc. ( OTCQB : AERO) ("AeroGrow" or the "Company"), which is the manufacturer and distributor of the world's leading indoor gardening systems -- the AeroGarden line of Smart Countertop Gardens®, will announce financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:00 pm ET to review the results. J. Michael Wolfe, CEO and President, and Grey Gibbs, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, will participate on the call.

To participate in the 12:00 pm ET conference call, please dial

U.S. (Toll Free): 1 (888) 347-7861

Toll/International: 1 (412) 902-4227

A telephonic replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of completion and will be available for the next 2 weeks. You will be able to access the audio file for 90 days following the completion of the call through the AeroGrow website at www.aerogrow.com/investors until May 5, 2017. To access the replay by phone, please dial:

U.S. and Canada: 1 (844) 512-2921

Toll/International: 1 (412) 317-6671

Conference Number: 10100818

About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden... you can grow anything! In April 2013, AeroGrow entered into a strategic partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro to continue to expand the indoor gardening market. For more information, visit www.aerogrow.com.