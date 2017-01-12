Aeromexico Announces Second Daily Flight to Honduras and Nicaragua

Starting on January 10 and February 7, Aeromexico will add new flights to the San Pedro Sula and Managua markets, respectively. The airline serves six cities in Central America

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, announces a second direct daily flight from Mexico City to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and Managua, Nicaragua, starting on January 10 and February 7, respectively.

Aeromexico's Chief Revenue Officer, Anko van der Werff said, "These new flights allow us to deliver a product offering better options for business and leisure travelers alike, and for those traveling to visit relatives. Both flights will undoubtedly provide enhanced connectivity options to our customers traveling from Honduras and Nicaragua, thus reinforcing the airline's presence in Central America."

The addition of these new flights increases Aeromexico's offer on the routes to 4,100 seats per week with the following schedules:

Mexico City - Managua Managua - Mexico City AM 650 09:01 a.m. 11:51 a.m. Daily AM 654 12:55 p.m. 4:05 p.m. Daily **AM 620 03:20 p.m. 06:25 p.m. Daily **AM 654 07:25 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Daily

Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice **New weekly flight starting on February 7, 2017 Flights operated with Embraer 190 and Embraer 170 aircraft

Mexico City - San Pedro Sula San Pedro Sula - Mexico City AM 674 09:15 a.m. 11:34 a.m. Daily AM 675 12:34 p.m. 03:20 p.m. Daily **AM 638 03:30 p.m. 05:51 p.m. Daily **AM 639 07:25 p.m. 09:50 p.m. Daily

Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice **New weekly flight starting on January 10, 2017 Flights operated with Embraer 190 and Embraer 170 aircraft

Aeromexico thus renews its commitment to offer increased connectivity options for Central American, based on the airline's presence in 45 cities in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, four in Canada, four in Europe, and two in Asia, offering quality service on each of its trips.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services, and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights from its main hub in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its route network spans more than 80 cities on three continents including 45 in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, four in Europe, four in Canada, and two in Asia.

Grupo Aeromexico's fleet of close to 130 aircraft includes Boeing 787, 777, and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 190, 175, 170, and 145 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten 787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by its top 20 airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options through its codeshare partners Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. www.aeromexico.com and www.skyteam.com.