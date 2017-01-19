Aeromexico Announces Seoul, South Korea as Its New Destination in Asia

Starting May 27, 2017 the airline will operate four weekly flights between Mexico and Seoul; Seoul will become the third destination Aeromexico serves in Asia, along with Tokyo and Shanghai; The carrier will operate the route with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, considered one of the most modern commercial aircraft in the world; Mexican Secretary of Tourism (SECTUR), Enrique de la Madrid, acknowledges Seoul, South Korea as a key destination of interest for Aeromexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, announced the beginning of new service with four weekly flights between Mexico City and Seoul, South Korea starting on May 27, 2017. This new service is in line with the carrier's international expansion plans for 2017.

The route will be operated with Aeromexico's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft which has a capacity of 243 passengers, including 32 in Clase Premier, Aeromexico's Business Class Cabin. The 787 Dreamliner is considered one of the most modern commercial aircraft in the skies, featuring extra legroom between seats and bigger overhead bins for carry-on bags, larger push-button dimmable windows, and Sky Interiors LED lighting.

Flight schedules on the new route will be as follows:

Mexico City - Seoul** MEX-MTY

9:33 p.m.

11:23 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday

AM 090 MTY-ICN 01:03 a.m. 06:00 a.m. (+1) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday

Seoul - Mexico City* AM 091 ICN-MEX 12:25 p.m. 12:51 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

*Times are published in local time and are subject to changes without notice

**Via Monterrey

Aeromexico's Chief Revenue Officer Anko van der Werff said, "Aeromexico is proud to add Seoul to its route network as its third destination in Asia, as it maintains its position as the only airline in Latin America offering direct flights to that continent."

Mexico is South Korea's top trading partner in Latin America, according to its trade balance, while South Korea is Mexico's sixth-largest trading partner with many Korean companies doing business in Mexico, such as Daewoo, Kwang Dong, KIA Motors, Kwangjin, LG, POSCO, and Samsung. "This new flight will benefit both business and leisure customers alike," added the Aeromexico executive.

Enrique de la Madrid Cordero, Mexican Secretary of Tourism, emphasized the importance of air connectivity to increase the flow of international tourists to the country. "Aerial connectivity has a positive impact on tourism flows and is a fundamental axis to maintaining our competitive position in the world and to stimulate greater economic growth for the benefit of those who depend on this for their livelihoods."

"In this sense, SECTUR supports Aeromexico's vision for the operation of a new destination in Asia, South Korea, via the route Mexico City - Seoul. The Asian market is of paramount importance in our market diversification strategy. In the last four years we managed to double the transport of Asian visitors and we are sure that with this flight we will amplify these results."

With this new service, Aeromexico not only strengthens its international connectivity network, but also its presence in Asia. Further reinforcing and confirming its commitment to offer customers more options with enhanced connectivity to 45 cities in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, four in Canada, four in Europe, and three in Asia.

