Aeromexico Launches Stinson, the Return of a Legend, a Documentary That Tells the Story of Its First Aircraft

The Stinson SR-5A was the first aircraft in the Aeromexico fleet; After 82 years, the plane has now come home; The airline operated its first flight on the Mexico City-Acapulco route in 1934

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline with more than 80 years of history, celebrated the return of the Stinson SR-5A, the first airplane in its fleet. This four-seat airplane with registration number NC 14163 operated the carrier's maiden flight between Mexico City and Acapulco on September 14, 1934.

The first flight was piloted by Julio Zinser, the first commercial pilot in Mexican history. Captain Zinser flew the Stinson SR-5A over Chalco-Cuautla-Iguala-Chilpancingo and landed in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero. The flight lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes and was the first nonstop scheduled flight ever operated by a Mexican airline.

Antonio Diaz Lombardo, Aerovias de Mexico (today Aeromexico) founder, ensured the airline's rapid growth and expansion over the following decades. By 1955, the airline had 15 aircraft in its fleet and offices in 21 cities across Mexico and in two cities in the United States. In 1957, the airline operated its first international flight on the Mexico City-New York route.

In 2014, Aeromexico learned of the exciting opportunity to bring its first aircraft home and started working on this grand project that took two years to complete. The Mexican Air Force and the Mexican Civil Aviation Authorities worked in strong cooperation with Aeromexico to bring the project to fruition.

On May 27, 2016 the Stinson left Manassas, Virginia on its way home to Mexico City. The trip lasted one week, with 13 stopovers in different airports in the United States and Mexico. Aeromexico is proud to celebrate the return of this 82-year old legend with a documentary directed by Spanish director and screenwriter Miguel Catalan, that tells the airplane's story starting with its manufacture all the way through its journey back home.

Today, the plane looks just as it did, during its first flight in 1934, thanks to the Aeromexico maintenance team that worked together with the Mexican Air Force painting the plane in the original colors displayed on its inaugural flight. The teams also completed a technical inspection to make sure that the legend could continue flying in Mexico. They checked the engine, fuselage, cockpit, controls, and applied the livery to make sure it looked just like it did on its maiden flight.

Aeromexico currently serves 45 destinations in Mexico and 44 international destinations spanning three continents with a fleet of nearly 140 aircraft, including 13 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, considered the most modern commercial aircraft in the sky. With the Stinson SR-5A's arrival, Aeromexico celebrates more than 80 years operating the best aircraft to connect passengers within Mexico and from Mexico to the world.

From March 1, the Stinson SR-5A will be on display at the Santa Lucia Military Air Force Base Museum in the State of Mexico.

