AerServ Joins Google's Exchange Bidding Program To Drive Real-Time Competition In Mobile

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - AerServ, the leading inventory and audience management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers, today announced its new partnership with Google for its Exchange Bidding solution. Mobile publishers using DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) can now have instant access, through a single and seamless integration, to AerServ's aerMarket, which contains thousands of premium brand advertising campaigns from leading ad agencies, DSPs, and ad networks.

"Historically, mobile app publishers constantly faced the challenge of balancing speed and demand for their inventory," said Josh Speyer, AerServ's CEO. "Our partnership with Google's Exchange Bidding solves this frustrating issue by significantly streamlining pricing and prioritization decisions for each mobile impression in real-time."

AerServ's integration with Exchange Bidding enables publishers to get access to AerServ's high quality mobile demand. Now AerServ's demand partners can compete for ad impressions based on price and priority, in parallel with other exchanges connected to DFP. Signup and integration into the program is simple and requires no new development. Benefits include no additional overhead, seamless integration to premium brand advertising and the ability to augment your existing stack.

"We continue to be encouraged by the potential of Exchange Bidding to help publishers improve their yields and drive revenue growth without compromising users' experiences on mobile," said Sam Cox, Group Product Manager, Google. "AerServ is a great addition for publishers using Exchange Bidding that can help them increase demand for their mobile and video inventory."

To learn more, contact eb@aerserv.com or sign up here to get started.

About AerServ

AerServ is the leading inventory and audience monetization technology for mobile publishers. AerServ helps thousands of mobile publishers increase revenue through AerServ's ad mediation platform, and increase yield by delivering brand-based ads from the aerMarket ad exchange. AerServ's mediation layer is powered by OpenAuction technology, the industry's first true, comprehensive unified and simultaneous auction. AerServ's entire platform and infrastructure is built with a publisher-first objective and provides best in class support from account managers and software engineers. The company was founded in 2013 and has offices in Irvine, California. Visit AerServ at www.aerserv.com or follow us on Twitter at @AerServ