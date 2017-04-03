AerServ Launches Ad Pods

New Advanced Video Format Brings TV Like Ad Experience to Mobile Publishers

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - AerServ, the leading ad management technology and SSP for mobile publishers and advertisers, today announced the launch of Ad Pods for publishers. Ad Pods give publishers the ability to display multiple video ad units that play back-to-back within a single in-app ad placement -- similar to commercial breaks seen on TV. Using IAB standards, this advanced video advertising format allows publishers to maximize their monetization within a single ad session, decreasing the need for interruptions in the user experience.

Reports have shown that viewers are more engaged by TV-like video ads, resulting in higher engagement, CTR and completion rates. Ad placements can be customized by setting the desired number of ads, max duration for the ad pod, and skippability within the AerServ platform. Publishers can increase the number of ad impressions without increasing the number of app users. Ad Pods allows publishers to increase user engagement and boost ad performance by situating ad placement within a content stream as a mid-roll ad to create a more TV-like ad experience.

"As digital spend begins to outpace traditional TV spend, publishers and video advertisers are looking for ways to extend their audience in a safe and familiar way," said Josh Speyer, CEO AerServ. "Ad buyers want a more TV like buying and planning experience across channels and platforms. And for publishers, Ad Pods increase ad load which provides new monetization and pricing opportunities without having to find new users."

This TV like ad experience is best served in pre-roll, mid-roll, or rewarded video placements where the users opts-in to the advertising experience. After an initial beta release, Ad Pods product is now available to all AerServ publishers.

About AerServ

AerServ is the leading ad management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers, specializing in mobile video technology, with proprietary yield optimization tools that increase revenue across all formats and ad units. AerServ works in alignment with thousands of apps, from premium publishers to independent developers, to optimize their existing ad network revenue through mediation, and tap into aerMarket's demand inventory to supercharge their earnings. AerServ's entire platform and infrastructure were built with a publisher-first mentality. Technical integration is super simple, and publishers can serve multiple ad formats through one integration, reducing time even further. Publishers get best-in-class support with hands-on care from integration specialists, account managers and software engineers. Whether you are looking for a simple way to monetize your mobile inventory or an advanced way to increase revenue, AerServ can get you there easily and efficiently. The company was founded in 2013 and has offices in Irvine, California. Visit AerServ at www.aerserv.com or follow us on Twitter at @AerServ.