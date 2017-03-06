AerServ Launches OpenAuction -- First In-App Header Bidding Solution Designed Specifically For Mobile Publishers

New Bidding Technology and Comprehensive Standards Allow for Increased Demand

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - AerServ, the leading ad management technology and SSP for mobile publishers and advertisers, today announced the launch of OpenAuction, the first open call auction technology developed specifically for mobile publishers and app developers to take advantage of increased advertiser demand provided by header bidding. OpenAuction utilizes industry standards, rules based technology and instant decisions to bring the same benefits of header bidding for desktop publishers to mobile app publishers. Open call auctions and dynamic pricing results in increased inventory for potential buyers and increased revenue for publishers.

"Mobile monetization requires a mobile-first strategy. Simultaneous open ad calls generate the highest possible revenue for your inventory and AerServ is providing simplified access to this demand through a universal technology solution and standards formats," said Josh Speyer, CEO at AerServ. "By working universally with all publishers on the AerServ mediation platform, we are unlocking the potential of mobile in the same way that desktop publishers have been doing for years."

OpenAuction is available to all publishers on the AerServ inventory management and ad serving platform. The new in-app bidding solution allows publishers and developers to make simultaneous ad calls into all programmatic buyers and identify the highest potential bidder at an impression level. Additionally, the solution leverages industry standards such as dynamic pricing protocols and ensures that the demand meets the app developer's business rules such as price floors, brand safety guidelines, creative blocks, and more.

Benefits of OpenAuction:

Ability to send and receive dynamic pricing on each ad call from all ad sources

Server side auction mechanics reduces latency

Server side implementation reduces end user's device battery usage

Server side implementation reduces end user's data usage

Ability to converge multiple auctions into a super auction taking into account first price bids





The demand for inventory in mobile applications by advertisers, especially brand video advertisers, has grown exponentially in the last few years. The AerServ managed solution works with mobile publishers to introduce smarter and more advanced technologies that will benefit both buyers and sellers in the mobile advertising market.

About AerServ

AerServ is the leading ad management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers, specializing in mobile video technology, with proprietary yield optimization tools that increase revenue across all formats and ad units. AerServ works in alignment with thousands of apps, from premium publishers to independent developers, to optimize their existing ad network revenue through mediation, and tap into aerMarket's demand inventory to supercharge their earnings. AerServ's entire platform and infrastructure were built with a publisher-first mentality. Technical integration is super simple, and publishers can serve multiple ad formats through one integration, reducing time even further. Publishers get best-in-class support with hands-on care from integration specialists, account managers and software engineers. Whether you are looking for a simple way to monetize your mobile inventory or an advanced way to increase revenue, AerServ can get you there easily and efficiently. The company was founded in 2013 and has offices in Irvine, California. Visit AerServ at www.aerserv.com or follow us on Twitter at @AerServ.