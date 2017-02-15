Aevi Genomic Medicine Announces 2017 Investor Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GNMX) (the Company) announced that it will host an Investor Day with senior management and key opinion leaders to discuss AEVI-001 and opportunities in the ADHD market. The event will be held at the NASDAQ Market Site in New York City on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 with breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and speaker presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will include presentations by key opinion leaders including; Hakon Hakonarson, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Applied Genomics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Jonathan E. Posner, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center.

A live webcast of the presentation and slide deck will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/e2t4gi7f. Following the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the website until August 22, 2017.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

Aevi Genomics Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, the company's research and development efforts leverage an internal genomics platform and an ongoing collaboration with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

